Washington, DC

Eye Opener: Activists plan second March for Our Lives to demand gun reform

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs negotiations continue over gun reform legislation at the federal level, activists...

guest
4d ago

62,000,000 unborn human beings MURDERED in the womb. Life has no meaning when the most helpless of human life can be snuffed out on a whim

WE THE PEOPLE
4d ago

Go read a history book or look back of newspaper clipping of the 80s and 90s and see the difference between our laws then and our laws now then you would know why more violence today then there was the Democrats loves causing misery

steven.
4d ago

I wonder if they’ll have gas money to get there. Who cares. Lay on the street all day I don’t even see you

The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
Fox News

House passes 'red flag law' allowing judges to seize firearms of those deemed dangerous

The House of Representatives passed legislation that would allow U.S. judges to seize firearms from someone deemed an imminent danger to themselves or others Thursday. The Federal Extreme Risk Protection Order Act passed on a vote of 224-202, with five Republicans breaking ranks and voting in favor of the bill. The bill will also allow judges to prevent individuals from purchasing firearms under the same circumstances.
