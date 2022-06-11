Buxton's hot streak continues, Twins use six-run fifth to take opener over Rays

The Detroit Tigers were hoping to get veteran starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez back from the Injured List in the near future after having gone a month without the left-hander. Unfortunately, that won’t be the case. E-Rod informed the Tigers that, due to personal matters, he would not be returning to the organization at this time. The Tigers announced via Twitter that Rodriguez has been placed on the restricted list, though the team did not specify the reasoning behind the move.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO