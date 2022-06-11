ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Buxton's hot streak continues, Twins use six-run fifth to take opener over Rays

By Chris Schad
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleByron Buxton smashed two home runs as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 9-4 in the opener of a three-game series on Friday night. Buxton was the catalyst for the Twins, hitting a solo home run into...

www.yardbarker.com

