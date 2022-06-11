Pats on the Back

Beginning this week, the city’s contractor will begin work on the 2022 Street Rehab Project, which will include mil and overlay work on selected city streets. The streets undergoing work are Prairie Lane, Sherwood Way (Mayfair St. to Washington Pk.), Neosho Street (12th Ave. to 15th Ave.), 14th Avenue (State St. to Neosho St.), Cottonwood Street (10th Ave. to 12th Ave.), Rural Street (Third Ave. to Sixth Ave.), South Merchant Street, Ninth Avenue (Elm St. to Prairie St.), Ninth Avenue (West St. to Lawrence St.), Woodland Street (Ninth Ave. to 12th Ave.), and Grove Avenue (Lincoln St. to Garfield St.).
