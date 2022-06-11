ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

Pats on the Back

Emporia gazette.com
 4 days ago

EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…. Sean James, the former United States Navy medic...

www.emporiagazette.com

Emporia gazette.com

Mikel Steven Steadman

Mikel Steven Steadman, 63, died from complications of Covid while he slept on December 10, 2021, in Chase County, KS. He was born November 26, 1958, in Emporia, KS to Harold Edward and Shirley Sue (Dick) Steadman. Mike graduated from Chase County High School and attended Emporia VoTech. He married...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Wave it, care for it, retire it: Emporia area marking Flag Day

Tuesday is a day to celebrate the stars and stripes. Several events are planned to mark Flag Day in the Emporia area. The Emporia Lions Club invites all comers to wave a flag over Interstate 35. Two hours of waving will begin a 4 p.m. at the Road S bridge. The local Patriot Guard will provide flags.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Rist James Coffman

Rist James Coffman of Overland Park, Kansas died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at his home. He was 79.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Lions celebrate Flag Day

The Emporia Lions Club waved flags over Interstate 35 Tuesday evening, to celebrate Flag Day. Flag Day is celebrated on June 14 each year as a way to commemorate the adoption of the flag of the United States. The resolution was signed by the Second Continential Congress on June 14, 1777.
EMPORIA, KS
State
Kansas State
Emporia, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Emporia, KS
City
Andover, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Emporia gazette.com

Lines drawn for possible severe storms

A National Weather Service map seemed to cut Chase County in two Wednesday morning. Most of the county will be in a riskier place during the afternoon. “Areas along and southeast of a line from Council Grove to Topeka (highlighted area) will have a better chance of seeing thunderstorms development,” a briefing from Topeka said.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Council Grove attorney facing multiple charges

COUNCIL GROVE — A Council Grove attorney is facing multiple charges after allegedly using a semi-tractor-trailer in an attempt to cause bodily harm to a city councilman and his wife, according to a complaint filed by Morris County. Attorney Steven D. Iverson is facing several charges including two counts...
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
Emporia gazette.com

There's no heat advisory, but...

The Emporia area is getting a break Tuesday from official heat advisories. But make no mistake: it's still hot. The National Weather Service moved its heat advisory area northeast of Lyon County Tuesday morning. Yet the heat index is expected to reach 103 during the afternoon. The heat could spark...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

2022 Emporia State soccer schedule released

Fans will have to wait awhile to see the defending MIAA Soccer Tournament Champion Emporia State play at home this fall, but they will have plenty of opportunities to catch them on the ESU Pitch at the end of the season. This will be one of the most challenging seasons...
EMPORIA, KS
Person
Sean James
Emporia gazette.com

Saturday storms may have surprised some experts

The Friday morning forecast indicated the weekend would be dry. Then Saturday night, the Emporia area found itself in the middle of tornado warnings. “That’s a good question,” a National Weather Service meteorologist in Topeka said Sunday. Lyon County was under a severe storm line from 5 p.m....
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Animal killed in Wild Turkey Road fire

A late-night fire in southeast Emporia killed a cat, but left no humans injured. Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says his crew was called to 414 Wild Turkey Road about 10:25 p.m. Tuesday. A home there had “heavy interior damage,” he reported. Damage to the home...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Street rehab, sidewalk projects start this week

Beginning this week, the city’s contractor will begin work on the 2022 Street Rehab Project, which will include mil and overlay work on selected city streets. The streets undergoing work are Prairie Lane, Sherwood Way (Mayfair St. to Washington Pk.), Neosho Street (12th Ave. to 15th Ave.), 14th Avenue (State St. to Neosho St.), Cottonwood Street (10th Ave. to 12th Ave.), Rural Street (Third Ave. to Sixth Ave.), South Merchant Street, Ninth Avenue (Elm St. to Prairie St.), Ninth Avenue (West St. to Lawrence St.), Woodland Street (Ninth Ave. to 12th Ave.), and Grove Avenue (Lincoln St. to Garfield St.).
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

No injuries reported after house fire call in Emporia

The cause of a fire at a home in central Emporia is still under investigation Tuesday morning. According to Emporia Fire Department battalion chief Aron Steinlage, crews were dispatched to 926 Lawrence St., around 8:30 a.m. for reports of smoke. "When we pulled up, there was light smoke coming from...
EMPORIA, KS
#United States Navy#Pats#Gazette#The Emporia Pride Choir#Emporia State University#The Emporia Jr#The Klean Kanza#Unbound Gravel#Newman Regional Health
Emporia gazette.com

Street Cats Club celebrates 100th TNR with new partnership

Emporia residents heading east on Ninth Avenue Tuesday morning may have noticed a big purple bus parked near State Street. The bus is the Kansas State University Mobile Surgery Unit, which was on site to spay and neuter 40 cats as part of the Street Cats Club’s trap-neuter-release program. And among those cats came a milestone when the 100th stray was spayed.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Special meeting planned on vacant homes, local rentals

Some influencers in Emporia talk about a lack of housing. But more homes than you might think sit empty — and some have been unoccupied for years. “We’ve got, in a recent count, over 130 vacant houses — that is, duplex or single-family,” City Housing Specialist Jeff Lynch said.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Severe storm map

A National Weather Service map seemed to cut Chase County in two Wednesday morning. Most of …
ENVIRONMENT

