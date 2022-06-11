ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police Detain 20 Kurdish Journalists in Turkey Over Alleged Terror Links

By Mahmut Bozarslan
Voice of America
 4 days ago

Diyarbakir, Turkey — Turkish police have detained 20 Kurdish journalists in an ongoing operation in the Kurdish-majority southeastern province of Diyarbakir. At dawn Wednesday, Turkish police raided the homes and offices of several journalists working for the pro-Kurdish Mezopotamya News Agency, the all-female Jin News website, a production company called Pel,...

www.voanews.com

Voice of America

Israel Tells Its Citizens to Avoid Istanbul, Warns Iran not to Harm Them

Jerusalem — Israel urged its citizens on Monday to avoid Istanbul or to return home if already there, sharpening a May 30 advisory against travel to Turkey because of what it said was a threat of Iranian attempts to kill or abduct vacationing Israelis. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said...
MIDDLE EAST
Voice of America

Russia Says 'Inclusive' Afghan Government Key to Recognizing Taliban

Islamabad — Russia said Wednesday it was not considering granting legitimacy to Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities but maintained that humanitarian problems facing the conflict-torn nation oblige many countries to “enter into contacts” with the new rulers in Kabul. “It’s not being discussed at the moment; we have...
WORLD
Voice of America

Russia Accuses 29 British Journalists of Spreading False Information, Bans them from Country

Alleging the "spreading of false information...,” Russia on Tuesday banned 29 British journalists, media representatives and 20 defense figures from entering the country. "The British journalists included in the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and events in Ukraine and Donbas," the ministry said in a statement.
EUROPE
Voice of America

Cameroonians Protest Torched Hospital as Military and Separatists Trade Blame

YAOUNDE — In Cameroon, hundreds of people have protested attacks on schools, churches, and clinics in the country's troubled west after a hospital in the city of Mamfe was torched. Cameroon's military and separatists traded blame for last week's attack. Cameroonian officials say several hundred people protested on the...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Thousands Flee as Jihadist Attacks Resume in Mozambique

Pemba, Mozambique — At least seven people have died in recent jihadi-related violence in northern Mozambique, local sources said Tuesday, as the United Nations said 10,000 people had fled their homes. Attacks occurred in gas-rich Cabo Delgado province, where jihadis launched a bloody insurgency in 2017, sparking a regional...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: June 14

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT:. 7:44 a.m.: Sievierodonetsk, the main focus of the fighting in eastern Ukraine in recent weeks, isn’t yet blocked off by Russian troops even though they control about 80% of the city and have destroyed all three bridges leading out of it, an official said Tuesday.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Russia Tightens Grip on Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

Russia now controls about 80% of Ukraine's eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk and has destroyed all three bridges leading out of it, Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Haidai said Tuesday. With Russia's destruction of bridges, Haidai acknowledged that a mass evacuation of civilians from Sievierodonetsk now is "simply not possible" because...
POLITICS
Voice of America

US Places Sanctions on Men Tied to Russian Ultranationalist Group

Washington — The United States imposed sanctions Wednesday on two backers of an "ethnically motivated violent extremist group" called the Russian Imperial Movement, or RIM, one of whom visited the United States to make connections with far-right and white nationalist groups. The U.S. Treasury Department named the two as...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

Congo Says Rwandan Forces Supported Latest Rebel Attacks as Thousands Flee

Goma, DRC — Regional authorities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo said Rwandan soldiers and artillery had supported attacks by the M23 rebel group Sunday, accusing Rwanda of seeking to occupy the Congolese border town of Bunagana. The violence pushed over 25,000 people to flee the area, with thousands...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Bangladesh Rebel Group Proposes Peace Talks

Dhaka, Bangladesh — A rebel group in Bangladesh has offered to hold peace talks, officials said Monday, raising hopes for an end to 25 years of violence that has killed hundreds of people. In 1997, the main rebel outfit in the restive Chittagong Hill Tracts region in southeast Bangladesh,...
INDIA
Voice of America

Report: ‘Perpetual Occupation’ of Palestinian Territory Root Cause of Violence

Geneva — A U.N. fact-finding mission blames what it calls the “perpetual occupation” of Palestinian areas by Israel as the root cause of ongoing violence in this volatile region. The Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel has submitted its first report to the U.N. Human Rights Council.
WORLD
Voice of America

Pakistan’s Ailing Ex-Military Ruler Musharraf Set to Return Home

Islamabad — Officials in Pakistan are making arrangements to allow the country’s ailing former military leader Pervez Musharraf to return home from self-imposed exile, highly placed government sources said Monday. An air ambulance will bring Musharraf back from a Dubai hospital in line with consent of his family...
MIDDLE EAST
Voice of America

SIPRI STUDY: World Headed for New Era of Nuclear Rearmament

Stockholm — After 35 years of decline, the number of nuclear weapons in the world is set to rise in the coming decade as global tensions flare amid Russia's war in Ukraine, researchers said Monday. The nine nuclear powers — Britain, China, France, India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan, the...
MILITARY
Voice of America

As Others ‘Decouple,’ Canada Moves to Mend China Relations

Halifax, Nova Scotia — At a time when the United States and some of its allies are seeking to reduce their dependence on China for strategic and other goods, Canada is looking to move past an ugly spat that drove relations with Beijing to a historic low. Less than...
POLITICS
Voice of America

UN Report: Human Rights Situation in Eritrea Dips to New Low

Geneva — A U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in Eritrea has issued a report critical of the deteriorating situation there, noting forced military conscription, arbitrary arrests, disappearances and torture among the violations recorded. In a report submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Mohamed Abdelsalam Babiker...
UNITED NATIONS
The Drive

New $1B U.S. Aid Includes Harpoon Missiles, More Precision Rockets For Ukraine

190526-N-CP113-0010 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2019) - The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) launches a harpoon surface-to-surface missile alongside Arleigh-Burke-class Guided Missile Destroyer Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54) as part of the HARPOONEX during Pacific Vanguard (PACVAN). PACVAN is the first of its kind quadrilateral exercise between Australia, Japan, Republic of Korea, and U.S. Naval forces. Focused on improving the capabilities of participating countries to respond together to crisis and contingencies in the region, PACVAN prepares the participating maritime forces to operate as an integrated, capable, and potent allied force ready to respond to a complex maritime environment in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Fire Controlman Aegis 2nd Class Joshua Shafe).U.S. officials: Ukrainians are 'top-notch' gunners who are putting NATO-donated artillery to good use against superior Russian firepower.
MILITARY

