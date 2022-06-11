ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

Commentary: Newcomers, State, Symphony, blood donation, climate

By Susan Rushton Gold Country Denizens
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you frequent Awful Annie’s, surely you’re familiar with server Liz Zapper. She’s worked there for 30 years. And in my opinion, she’s wonderful with customers, of all ages. Once, I watched her chatting with a young fan of “Frozen” – we knew this because of the title on her T-shirt....

Rotary of Auburn blood drive needs donors

Appointment slots remain open for the Rotary of Auburn Blood Drive from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. The blood drive will be held at the Rotary Club of Auburn, 471 Maidu Dr. Due to a severe shortage, there is a critical need for blood. This is also...
AUBURN, CA
Lincoln City Council receives mosquito and vector control update

Lincoln City Council received a Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District update at Tuesday’s meeting. The update was set for the May 24 council meeting but the update in May was canceled because of technical difficulties . The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District is an independent, non-enterprise, special...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Scenes from an everyday bike ride

Our usual easy Sunday Social ride had been canceled due to rain, so everyone’s legs should have been rested for what promised to be a tough 40-mile ride to Auburn that included a nine-mile climb. And “everyone’s” seemed to be rested, as long as “everyone’s” didn’t include me.
AUBURN, CA
Charles Wilson Crail 10/27/1941 - 6/6/2022

Charles Wilson Crail was born October 27, 1941 to Melvin W. and Melba H. Crail in Sacramento, California. The family lived in Vallejo, California during World War II as his father worked at Mare Island on submarines. Due to the moist climate, Charles developed asthma thus prompting the family to move to Georgetown, California in 1946. Charles completed his primary education in 1956 at Georgetown Elementary, as 1 in a class of 12. He Graduated from El Dorado High School in Placerville in 1960 and attended Sierra College in Rocklin. Charles enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1963. As a Sargent, he served in Florida during the Cuban Missile Crisis and in South East Asia during the Vietnam War. During his service he specialized in plane hydraulics, working on the F-104 Star Fighter. His love of the outdoors and math led him to his career in land surveying; and after ten years of work he became a Licensed Surveyor in 1978. Charles maintained his license until his death on June 6, 2022. Charles passed peacefully at home and leaves behind his wife of 51 years Luellen (Nichols) Crail, daughter Mariah (Derek), son Wesley (Carissa), and three precious granddaughter’s Paige Murray, and Rylee and Reagan Crail. He also survived by his brother Miles (Nancy) Crail, his sister Melissa (Jim) Mayfield; nieces and nephews Michelin (Tim), Kyle (Veronica ), Hannah (Evan), and Keenan (Natasha); great nephews Wyatt , Hank, and Owen; and great-nieces Wilder, Kennedy and Emilia. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to his favorite place to docent, The California Auto Museum.
GEORGETOWN, CA
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt

Carleen Foley and Donna Page, after 40 and 38 years respectively, are retiring from Placer Elementary School in Loomis, both spending their final years teaching kindergarten. "It's been a very rewarding career," Foley said. She recalls her first day as a kindergarten teacher after several years of teaching eighth-grade. She asked her kindergartners to write their name on their paper only to find that they didn't yet know how to pick up a pencil, let alone write their name. Page grew up in Loomis. She was instrumental in the creation of developmental kindergarten. Page also coordinated the shipment of 500 knapsacks and teddy bears to a school in Manhattan, N.Y. after the 9/11 attacks.
LOOMIS, CA
Tennis camp back for another go round in Folsom

The 17th annual Community Bible Church youth tennis camp is being held this week in Folsom, for the second consecutive year at Ernie Sheldon Community Park. Twenty-two kids between second and sixth grade joined in the fun with Pat Ryan, long time tennis instructor and former tennis coach at Oak Ridge and Broadstone Racquet Club, and his wife, Shari, who handles the daily Biblical teaching during the camp. The main instructors for the camp were 10 high school teenagers, two of which who attended the same camp when they were younger.
FOLSOM, CA
Placer County Marine killed in helicopter training crash

United States Marine Corps Capt. John Sax was one of five Marines killed in an Osprey tiltrotor aircraft crash during training June 8 near Glamis in Imperial County, California. Sax graduated from Granite Bay High School in 2007. “It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Grazing with Gary: Vegetarian recipes in time for Father's Day

Here we are halfway through June, Father’s Day is Sunday, and the weather is wacky!!!. So this past weekend I had one of our Auburn Journal foodies stop in at my work and request more vegetarian recipes so we will feature three, and you can serve them for Father’s Day.
AUBURN, CA
NAPA Auto Parts buys out Riebes

While NAPA Auto Parts and Riebes Auto Parts have been in business together for more than 20 years, NAPA recently purchased all of Riebes' shares. Bart Riebes, whose parents began the automotive supply store in Grass Valley when he was 7, said he is not retiring and customers can expect to see no changes, including keeping the Riebes name.
NAPA, CA
City of Colfax reviews Placer transportation needs and sales tax measure concept

The Colfax City Council received a presentation June 8 from the Placer County Transportation Planning Agency (PCTPA) regarding challenges and needs. PCTPA Executive Director Mike Luken shared one challenge facing transportation is filling the gap in funding. Luken noted Placer has more than $3 billion in planned transportation infrastructure needs over the next 30-40 years, with $2 billion paid by the building community through impact fees and more than $1 billion remaining unfunded.
COLFAX, CA
Folsom firefighters snuff Kay Ct. structure fire

Multiple units from the Folsom Fire Department are on scene of a structure fire at 512 Kay Court. Firefighters have knocked down the exterior portion of the fire that began extending into a neighboring property and are working to fully extinguish the fire in the home of the primary fire.
FOLSOM, CA
Four Lincoln High softball athletes compete at Optimist softball game

Four Lincoln High School softball players participated in the 45th annual Optimist High School Softball All Star Game on June 8 at Capital Christian School in Sacramento. Fighting Zebra seniors Ava Tingey, Araceli Jaimes, Ava Domenici and Gianna Domenici competed with the best players in the area on the North Optimist team. Jaimes made multiple putouts at the shortstop position while Ava Domenici got the chance to pitch two innings on the mound and struck out one batter. Gianna Domenici came in as catcher during those two innings and she also had a plate appearance.
LINCOLN, CA
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Offensive words, stalking, felon arrest

Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. June 1. Brandon Scott Easton, 28, was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, burglary and an outside felony warrant in the 3900 block...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Placer's Thomson has 3 hits in Optimist baseball game

Fans were relieved from triple-digit temperature, but the wind was unforgiving at Sunday’s 51st Annual Optimist All Star Baseball Games at Army Depot Park in Sacramento. Five players from the Auburn area participated in the games. For most athletes, it was the final game of their baseball careers. For...
AUBURN, CA
Sacramento CHP graduates 128 officers

The California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) 128 newest officers graduated from the CHP Academy in Sacramento last week after completing 27 weeks of training. Cadets crossed the stage to receive their badge and assignment at one of the CHP’s 103 area offices throughout the state, as family and friends packed the gymnasium in support of the new officers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Colfax Council approves 2-year budget

The Colfax City Council approved the proposed two-year budget during its June 8 meeting. Colfax Finance Director Laurie Van Groningen said budget estimations for fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24 were conservative with the hope to exceed estimates. “I used that word conservative a lot and I think it’s just a...
COLFAX, CA
Folsom girls' basketball dominates at Vista; Eagles, Trojans win three

Folsom High’s AAU girls’ basketball summer team opened their spring season by winning seven games in a tournament they co-hosted at Vista del Lago over the weekend. The programs split the proceeds of a very successful tournament, according to the head coaches, Vista’s Marty Benjamin and Folsom’s Lynn Wolking.
FOLSOM, CA
NTSB issues final report in December plane crash in Auburn

The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report Tuesday regarding the Dec. 22, 2021, plane crash involving a Cessna 172 in North Auburn. The NTSB determined the probable cause of the crash to be, “The pilot’s failure to maintain altitude during an instrument approach, which resulted in an impact with power lines,” according to the report.
AUBURN, CA
Placer Sheriff's deputy revives man after overdose in Colfax

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday a deputy revived a man after an overdose on June 3. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a Colfax gas station just before 7 a.m. for a silent robbery alarm. The first deputy on scene noticed a woman flagging him down near a parked vehicle and took a medical bag with him to investigate.
COLFAX, CA

