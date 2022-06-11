ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gingko Smart Galaxy Lamp captures the stars and galaxies from the sky for a calming glow

By Amy Poole
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Feel calmer in your living space or at your workstation with the Gingko Smart Galaxy Lamp. It projects the beauty of the stars and galaxies in the night sky and rotates them in your home for a calming glow. In fact, it offers a color temperature of 2,700–5,000k for a tranquil...

