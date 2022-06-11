Gingko Smart Galaxy Lamp captures the stars and galaxies from the sky for a calming glow

Making your time at the beach more pleasant, the Surf Sheet sand-free beach blanket has a unique patented design. Crafted with upright sides, it helps to keep sand off the flat surface. Sure, you love the feeling of sand in between your toes. But sand in your food or all over your stuff? Not so much. Made from water-resistant and durable ripstop nylon, it comes with a sewn-on stuff bag, 4 separate sandbags, and 4 additional tent stakes. Fill the sandbags at the beach with sand to help anchor your Surf Sheet exactly where you put it. And use the stakes when you use the Surf Sheet as a picnic blanket at the park. Ideal for all beach lovers and outdoor adventurers, it stays put even on windy days.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO