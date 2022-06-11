Local home sales show spring surge in May

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Competition is beginning to get a new hotel built in Hutchinson. "We have met with three, at least three, hotel developers recently," said Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce. "There's no secret that we have a shortage of hotel rooms to serve the events that come to Hutch."
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce said the progress toward a new industrial park south of South Hutchinson has begun with the first land purchase. "The doors were opened to this conversation by a local businessperson who also cares deeply about Reno County...
The QuikTrip at Broadway and Murdock is switching hands to Jump Start, a south-central Kansas convenience store chain. The store serves a lower income area – as well as many members of the unhoused community. But the sale highlights a larger issue in Sedgwick County, Commissioner Lacey Cruse said...
Symphony in the Flint Hills encountered that dependable adversary of Kansas events on Saturday evening: severe weather. Audience and performers had gathered for the 17th annual celebration — eloquently written about by longtime emcee Dave Kendall last week in the Kansas Reflector — when the bad news came. Organizers were informed at 6:43 p.m. that […]
The post Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA – Kansas Tourism has released a new Story Series episode, this time showcasing Kansas barbecue pit masters and mouth-watering smoked meat from across the state. One of the featured pit masters is Ryan Collum from Roy’s Hickory Pit BBQ in Hutchinson. You can watch the video here!
Some influencers in Emporia talk about a lack of housing. But more homes than you might think sit empty — and some have been unoccupied for years. “We’ve got, in a recent count, over 130 vacant houses — that is, duplex or single-family,” City Housing Specialist Jeff Lynch said.
A variety of activities are scheduled for the 2022 Salina Juneteenth Celebration. Juneteenth has been celebrated on June 19 in the United States since 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced to enslaved people that the Civil War was over and slavery had been abolished under the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation that was issued more than two years earlier on Jan. 1, 1863, according to information on salinajuneteenth.org.
A National Weather Service map seemed to cut Chase County in two Wednesday morning. Most of the county will be in a riskier place during the afternoon. “Areas along and southeast of a line from Council Grove to Topeka (highlighted area) will have a better chance of seeing thunderstorms development,” a briefing from Topeka said.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a weak cold front will move across Kansas today. Most areas will stay dry, but communities along and east of the turnpike will see isolated to scattered storms after 5 pm. Some of the storms will produce gusty wind and small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A 7 year old who had his scooter stolen on Sunday has been reunited with it thanks to help from the Lawrence Police Department. According to a Facebook post from the LKPD, the 7-year-old, Brantley, was center-stage on Tuesday during a press conference where he was given his scooter back alongside his […]
Higher-than-normal water releases continue at two area lakes managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers, although the flows have slowed somewhat. Corps of Engineers staffers are now sending 1,000 cubic feet of water per second downstream from Melvern Lake. That’s down from the 1,500 cfs on Sunday with the lake just over three feet above normal elevation.
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The extensive storm damage done in Riley County on June 11 was caused by straight-line winds and not a tornado, according to The National Weather Service of Topeka. Following further investigation, the NWST has determined that straight-line winds are what is responsible for a newly estimated $9.47million in damage to Riley […]
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jillian's Italian Grill will be closing this month. In a letter to patrons sent out Saturday, Jill Juhnke, Devin Storm and Lauren Taylor said, "After 13 years of committed operation, a combination of factors brought about the timing of this decision. Personal goals, rising food costs, labor shortages, ongoing facility and equipment challenges accumulate and erode the ability to deliver services to our highest standards. A cornerstone of our business has always been to uphold and offer a unique and truly one of a kind experience for our guests and we feel proud of what we have offered our community in the time we have been open. However continuing in this state would compromise those values."
Tuesday is a day to celebrate the stars and stripes. Several events are planned to mark Flag Day in the Emporia area. The Emporia Lions Club invites all comers to wave a flag over Interstate 35. Two hours of waving will begin a 4 p.m. at the Road S bridge. The local Patriot Guard will provide flags.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Joel Campbell is a second-year engineering student at the University of Kansas and has been a member of the Sunrise Movement for more than a year. Energy […]
The post To reduce rising energy costs in Kansas, Evergy must step up efficiency programs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Over 40 dogs have been taken from an animal hoarding situation in central Wichita. Wichita Animal Action League (WAAL), with the help of the Kansas Humane Society (KHS) and the Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland (BBRH), took the initiative to help the man and his 43 beagle-mixes. “He wanted […]
Evergy made a lot of progress Sunday as the utility restored power to most residents affected by a potent storm cluster Saturday night. The storm complex dumped quarter-sized hail in Plymouth and generated winds as high as 93 mph near Eureka — which had over 1,000 power outages after the cluster rolled over the city. As of 9 pm, less than 70 outages were left.
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Storm damage has led to cancellations for campers headed to River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds near Manhattan. KSNT 27 NEWS Weather Officials announced Tuesday morning that those three areas will be closed following storms moving through the area last weekend. River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds […]
Comments / 0