Maryland Towns with Unusual Names: Accident

Next up on our feature of “Maryland Towns with Unusual Names” is Accident, Md. Located in Garrett County, in the plateau region of the Appalachian Mountains, this town has a unique history. Visitors to the town can go to the James Drane House or one of the town’s numerous parks, like...
Last Wednesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was with state Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder at the South Mountain Creamery in Frederick to begin a long, enviable journey upon Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail. The trail, now in its 10th year, was created to highlight the Maryland dairy industry. For 2022,...
WASHINGTON (7News) — It feels like almost weekly we are getting wildlife sightings of bears, rabid coyotes, and foxes. Even a turkey was spotted in D.C. 7News turned to the experts, and wildlife officials to find out if we are dealing with more wildlife? They say one factor is more recordings since many of us now have phone cameras, Ring cameras, and home security systems that are capturing the sightings more often.
Since lugging all of my very heavy belongings to my car around a month ago and driving home to the luxurious Northern Virginia, I have had a lot of time to think about life. Why isn’t Ms. Kathy the University President yet? How can we get Bodo’s to monopolize the bagel industry nationwide? What can I do to get a student discount on gas? All this to say, I am now 10 times smarter than when I left Mr. Jefferson’s Academical Village. My newfound intelligence has opened my eyes to the true beauty that is the state of Virginia, and helped me to realize that Virginia is hands down the best place to be during the summer. I can sum up the main reasons why using the acronym DMV — because when you think of summer, the only thing that should come to mind is the holy trinity that is D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
A West Virginia man was charged with murdering three co-workers at a Maryland machine shop as well as attempted murder and other charges, authorities said late Friday. The name of the alleged shooter, Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was also released by the Washington County sheriff’s office on Friday.
Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) – A slight severe storm risk has been issued for our entire region tonight and tomorrow morning. This will be due to showers and storms that will be passing through the area overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. Weather models are starting to agree on the timing being very early tomorrow morning, before […]
(The Center Square) – A new initiative for the long-term preparedness efforts for handling COVID-19 in Maryland is now underway, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced COVIDReady Maryland is the state’s long-term solution to handing the coronavirus and its variants. The program works to leverage the tools and treatments that are currently available; is designed to […]
A mobile home in Maryland suffered extensive damage when an overnight fire broke out, officials announced on Monday, June 13. In Washington County, first responders were dispatched to a Big Pool Road residence in Washington County shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.
Suspect stole police cruiser and motorcycle before crashing in Emmitsburg. Frederick, Md. (DG) – A man is under police custody after stealing a police cruiser in another state and crashing in Emmitsburg. On Sunday Pennsylvania State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The subject fled...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that killed a 93-year-old man in western Maryland on Sunday, according to authorities.
Maryland State Police troopers responded to a multi-vehicle collision that occurred on US Route 219 at Pine Ridge Road in Accident, Maryland, around 12:20 p.m., police said.
Investigators believe that 93-year-old Harry France of Friendsville, Maryland, was traveling north on Route 219 in a 2017 GMC Sierra when he crossed into the southbound lanes and side-swiped a 2016 Chevy Trax.
France then drove directly toward a 2021 Ford F350 pickup truck and hit it head-on, according to authorities. France was declared dead at the site of the collision.
The occupants of the truck were taken to Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Maryland, to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.
No one in the Chevy Trax was injured during the incident. Route 219 was closed until about 4 p.m. following the crash, according to authorities.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.
Even if it’s not official yet, summertime is here and families are enjoying time fishing together. Bluegill sunfish, white perch, and catfish are some simple species that are easy for our younger anglers to catch and feel the excitement that fishing can provide. Forecast Summary: June 8 – June 14: For the second week of […]
Twenty-Two Pennsylvania counties have reported an increase in rabies virus cases. Monroe County and several surrounding counties have seen reported cases of rabies. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (DOA) contagion map, the infected animal in Monroe County is foxes.
(WBFF) — In a statement released today, former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker says he is suspending his campaign for governor. They called the statement "difficult, yet necessary." The statement says Barker and running mate Nancy Navarro were "dramatically outspent" by their competitors. According to the latest campaign...
An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. Image given for artistic purpose only (not an accurate image).Maurício Mascaro / Pexels.
A 10-month-old baby girl from Maryland died after she fell out of the back seat of her mom's SUV and then was run over by the car over the weekend in Virginia, authorities said. The 35-year-old Hyatsville, MD driver had put her daughter in the back seat of her 2013...
WESTMINSTER, Md. (WBFF) — After hours of emotional testimony, a Maryland school board voted Wednesday to ban the display of political flags, including LGBTQ pride flags, on school property. Dozens of people, including current students, spoke at the Carroll County board meeting for and against the policy. The board...
Maryland is a small state with a lot to offer. Whether you’re a tourist visiting from out of town or a local who’s lived here all your life, there’s always something new to explore. As the mercury rises, you’ll probably want to spend as much time keeping cool as possible. The state boasts many waterways and water parks where you can cool off when the outdoor temperatures become unbearable. And that’s not all; there are also indoor activities, including several museums that provide an escape from the heat. Keep reading to learn more about the fun activities you can engage in around the state of Maryland this summer.
MARYLAND, USA — Former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker announced Friday that he is suspending his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland. "We're not suspending the campaign because we don't have a path to victory," Baker said firmly. "We're suspending the campaign because of [money]."
A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The big heat dome that covers the Southern Plains and the Southwest United States may guide a cluster of storms toward Baltimore by Tuesday morning.
WJZ is tracking some mid-level energy that will ride on the top of the heat dome and cross the country over the next day and a half.
A cluster of storms will move from the Pacific Northwest Sunday evening into the Northern Plains.
Afterward, the storms will head southeast toward Pennsylvania and Maryland.
Several models place these storms in the Baltimore area starting Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
Heavy rains may lead to localized flooding and there is also the potential for some strong winds.
WJZ will continue to monitor the developing weather conditions on Monday.
Be aware of the potential for weather to disrupt the Tuesday morning commute.
The strong storms Wednesday produced a brief “spin-up tornado” near Mechanicsville in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. The EF-0 tornado had an estimated wind speed of 85 mph, covering some 3.3 miles and a width of about 75 yards. The start of the severe storm was the result...
