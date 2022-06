BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Jonathan Davenport padded his extensive bank account with a $20,000 XR Super Series late model triumph Monday night at the Belleville High Banks. Davenport started on the pole and won the event that was cut to 20 laps because of the extreme heat and concerns about its impact on the cars’ engines at the high-banked, half-mile track.

BELLEVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO