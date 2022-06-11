Bears RB David Montgomery enters contract season with opportunity for breakout year

A second Tiger has chosen his next destination following the dismissal of head coach Monte Lee from the baseball program after the 2022 season. Catcher Jonathan French, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, announced Wednesday morning via Twitter that he would be joining the South Carolina Gamecocks baseball program next season. French joins outfielder Dylan Brewer as the second Tiger to commit to the Gamecocks this month. In his three seasons with the Clemson program, French hit a career .230 with 13 homers, 43 RBIs, and a .423 slugging percentage in 64 starts. I have committed to further my athletic and academic career at the University of South Carolina! pic.twitter.com/q9dkmQjASt — Frenchie (@frenchjonathan_) June 15, 2022 List Clemson's 2023 recruiting class so far

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 23 MINUTES AGO