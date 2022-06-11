ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New video shows robbers who killed Wrigleyville restaurant worker, carjacked woman in West Loop: police

By CWBChicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two months after a hard-working father was shot to death as he arrived for work at a Wrigleyville restaurant, Chicago police have released images of the people who allegedly killed him. Detectives released a short video clip overnight that shows one of the attackers confronting Hermilo Beltran...

Aleta Adams
4d ago

this is a major problem for me and it is one of life's contrast.a group of males, got together and made a decision to rob, steal and kill. They had the same opportunity to get a job like the real man that was working, let me say it again, WORKING, they took his life .they were raiding around in a newer model Mercedes not a Toyota, Ford, Chevy a Mercedes. Now if caught they will plead for their life, show cause why the should not forfeit theirs. The courts will show lenience,, where as they didn't show any towards the man that they killed! I feel they should get the death penalty for this crime. My heart bleeds for the family that lost the father , he will be truly missed as for the scum that killed him , all of them should be given a speedy sentence of Death.

Ruben77
4d ago

They should let The President of El Salvador "Nayib Bukele" run Chicago. I guarantee he would drop crime 100% _In El Salvador the President has dropped the hammer on criminals specially Gangs by locking them up and literally throwing away the key. Evil does not deserve "Human rights" . That's what that President In To Salvador is doing today. He's not playing Nice with these street cancers.

Fredrick Stapleton
4d ago

this is what happens because they not getting punished, but realesed to their parents

