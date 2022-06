Despite having her dominant reign over the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight division ended, Amanda Nunes remains one of the sport’s all-time greats. Last December at UFC 269 (Dec. 11, 2021), fans witnessed one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts (MMA) history thanks to Julianna Pena. Challenging Nunes for her 135-pound crown, Pena weathered an early first-round storm from the champion, coming on strong in round two to exchange big shots on the feet before securing a rear-naked choke submission (watch highlights). The title changed hands for the first time since July 2016 and now they’ll run things back at UFC 277 on July 30, 2022. Regardless of the defeat, Nunes is still UFC Featherweight champion.

UFC ・ 21 HOURS AGO