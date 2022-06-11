ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

Leavenworth Public Library kicks off Summer Reading Program

Leavenworth Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Summer Reading Program is an annual reading celebration hosted...

www.leavenworthtimes.com

KSNT News

4th of July weekend festivities in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Many family-friendly activities are occurring around Topeka for the weekend leading up to the 4th of July, 2022. Happy Basset BBQ Competition Join Happy Basset for their 2nd annual BBQ Competition from July 1-July 3. The BBQ competition is sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. On Saturday, July 2, judging for […]
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Local History: The Kansas River’s big flood — and the legacy it left

It’s often easy to forget about the Kansas River. If we drive over the bridge, we might notice whether the water level is high or low, whether there are sandbars or accumulations of driftwood, and speculate on whether the water is generating power via the dam. The river is there, but it doesn’t play a very visible role in our daily lives.
LAWRENCE, KS
kansascitymag.com

11 Things To Do This Weekend In KC: June 9-12 2022

Sugar Creek, a small town just north of Independence, celebrates Slavic culture in a big way with its annual Sugar Creek Slavic Festival. This year is the 35th anniversary of the tradition, which is a two-day celebration of Slavic heritage with foods like sarma, kolache and kielbasa, and performances of kolo or polka. There will be traditional dance groups like Ukraine Dancers and Sugar Creek Ethnic Dance Troupe alongside musical groups like the Brian McCarty Band and the Baric Brothers. Toast with a shot of Slivovitz and watch a cabbage roll contest—which you’ll just have to see.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

A new resale store opened its doors in Topeka Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Soul Sisters Resale store has just opened its doors. The shop has multiple vendors, consignment, and a free kids library. From modern, to antique, to furniture, owner Angie Kearney says they have something for everyone. They even have a section that will help them find a way...
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists

Symphony in the Flint Hills encountered that dependable adversary of Kansas events on Saturday evening: severe weather. Audience and performers had gathered for the 17th annual celebration — eloquently written about by longtime emcee Dave Kendall last week in the Kansas Reflector — when the bad news came. Organizers were informed at 6:43 p.m. that […] The post Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CHASE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Wall portion falls off westbound Polk-Quincy Viaduct Saturday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), approximately 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka earlier Saturday evening. The bridge is currently undergoing repairs to allow the continued use of the roadway until construction of the viaduct replacement begins in 2025.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Campgrounds shut down after the storm

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Storm damage has led to cancellations for campers headed to River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds near Manhattan. KSNT 27 NEWS Weather Officials announced Tuesday morning that those three areas will be closed following storms moving through the area last weekend. River Pond, Riley Point and Rocky Ford campgrounds […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

I-435 ramp to close at 87th St. Parkway in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. —Starting next week drivers in Lenexa may have to reroute their daily commute.   The southbound I-435 ramp onto 87th Street Parkway is scheduled to close on Wednesday, June 15. The ramp will remain closed for about 30 days while crews work to widen the roadway. The closure is part of a larger project […]
LENEXA, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: John Redmond Reservoir releasing over 12,800 cubic feet per second after four rounds of flooding upstream

Flooding is over, but two reservoirs managed by the US Army Corps of Engineers are sending a lot of water downstream and keeping river levels higher than normal to a degree. John Redmond Reservoir is over 23 feet higher than normal, so it is now releasing almost 13,000 cubic feet of water per second. The lake is now less than five feet below the top of its flood pool. It’s still about 17 feet below the top of the dam itself.
LYON COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Severe storms rock Manhattan area on anniversary of 2008 tornado

Tornadic thunderstorms impacted the Manhattan area Saturday night, producing a confirmed tornado near Tuttle Creek State Park on what was the 14th anniversary of the 2008 tornado, that caused widespread damage in the Little Apple. Numerous trees were uprooted at Tuttle Creek State Park Saturday, in the River Pond area...
MANHATTAN, KS
KMBC.com

Strong storms move through portion of Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Strong storms prompted tornado warnings for areas in northern Missouri. 11:49 p.m. -- The tornado warning for Clay County was canceled. 11:42 p.m. -- The tornado warning for Platte County was canceled. 11:42 p.m. -- This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Kansas City, Missouri?

Kansas City is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Missouri. Which means the close proximity to Branson makes this a great secondary travel stop. One thing that Kansas City is well known for is its barbecue. The barbecue coming out of this city is some of the best in the country. The flavor of Kansas City barbecue is unlike anything else that you will encounter.
KANSAS CITY, MO

