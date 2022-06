If “Life is a Highway,” Joe Don Rooney attempted and failed to ride it all night long after crashing into a tree at 4 a.m. last September. The Rascal Flatts lead guitarist, 46, pled guilty to the DUI charge that resulted from his inebriated joyride, which culminated in the collision just outside of Nashville, according to WKRN. The court sentenced Rooney to two days of jail time, for which he must report to begin serving on June 8. The charge of a first-time DUI offense counts as a Class A misdemeanor, which could have earned the “What Hurts the Most” performer...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO