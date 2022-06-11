DCHS Agricultural Education/FFA year in review

Miss Kansas 2022 Ayanna Hensley is a Dodge City resident with Greensburg connections, a Rudd Scholar and 2022 Fort Hays State University graduate with a major in biology and a minor in creative writing. The Miss Kiowa County candidate is an accomplished athlete, student and a person of deep faith. But she didn’t come from a typical family background with a predestined penchant for success. She had to fight her way through childhood abuse, trauma and poverty. It’s something she is not ashamed to talk about, and something she feels has prepared her to be in the best position now, as Miss Kansas 2022, to reach out to others and lift them up through difficulties to be the best they can be.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO