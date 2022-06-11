ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

DCHS Agricultural Education/FFA year in review

Dodge City Daily Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAistrup to retire After teaching agricultural welding at Dodge City...

www.dodgeglobe.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Day 1: Kansas wheat harvest report

The combines have just started to roll in south-central Kansas, and variability is the name of the game for the 2022 wheat crop thus far. Loads started trickling in on Thursday and Friday in Danville, but harvest kicked into steady gear in Harper County over the weekend, according to MKC vice president Jason Brown.
KANSAS STATE
kiowacountysignal.com

Miss Kansas 2022: Hensley credits difficult upbringing, faith in God and helpful connections for success on the 2022 Miss Kansas stage

Miss Kansas 2022 Ayanna Hensley is a Dodge City resident with Greensburg connections, a Rudd Scholar and 2022 Fort Hays State University graduate with a major in biology and a minor in creative writing. The Miss Kiowa County candidate is an accomplished athlete, student and a person of deep faith. But she didn’t come from a typical family background with a predestined penchant for success. She had to fight her way through childhood abuse, trauma and poverty. It’s something she is not ashamed to talk about, and something she feels has prepared her to be in the best position now, as Miss Kansas 2022, to reach out to others and lift them up through difficulties to be the best they can be.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Finney County wildfire extinguished

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire crews were able to extinguish a wildfire north of Garden City on Monday. A witness told KSN News the smoke plume was visible for many miles. He said the fire burned wheat and stubble fields. Firefighters from Finney and Scott counties, Holcomb, Garden City, and the forest service responded. […]
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodge City, KS
Business
City
Hugoton, KS
City
Hanston, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
Dodge City, KS
Education
Dodge City, KS
Industry
City
Dodge City, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Local
Kansas Business
KSN News

Wichita police ask for help in identifying pet thief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in identifying a pet thief. In a tweet from Officer Paul Cruz on Sunday, he asked for help in identifying a woman who was seen in a video driving a blue SUV, pictured below. According to Cruz, in the video, the woman can […]
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy