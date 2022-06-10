Linda E. Ybarra

While I hardly know the guy, I would like to share my deep appreciation for the City of Santa Barbara’s Interim Chief of Police, Barney Melekian. In recent years, communities across the country — including Santa Barbara — have grappled with how to improve policing and how law enforcement might more effectively engage with the communities they serve. We have been exceedingly lucky to have as our Chief of Police a man who over many decades of public service has been a leader in actually accomplishing these types of reforms. He has been recognized nationally for his leadership in efforts to change and improve policing from within.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO