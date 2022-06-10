Linda E. Ybarra

It is with great sorrow and broken hearts we announce the passing of our father, Hilario Padilla Aguilar on May 31, 2022 at the age of 93. He was born in Hidalgo, Mexico on October 21, 1928 to Apolinar Aguilar and Epifania Padilla. He was one of eleven siblings. At a young age before entering the United States through the Brazeros Program, he worked many jobs throughout Mexico as a machinery mechanic. He acquired numerous skills. Later in the United States, after proudly receiving his U.S. citizenship, he worked for Hendry’s Mechanical Works in Santa Barbara for 25 years as a manager. He later began his own steel fabricating business with his brother, daughter, and son-in-Law: A & H Steel Fabricators. That business lasted for 14 years.
