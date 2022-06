NEW YORK -- Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday because of a strained left hamstring. Rasmussen last pitched Friday at Minnesota, and the IL move with the 26-year-old right-hander was made retroactive to Sunday. Right-hander Ralph Garza Jr. was recalled from the taxi squad before Wednesday night's game at the New York Yankees.

