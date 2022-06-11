Baltimore 6, Kansas City 4

The Army-Navy game will be played in five different cities along the East Coast over the next five years, including stadiums near Boston, Washington, Baltimore, New York City and Philadelphia, the schools announced jointly Wednesday. Foxborough, Massachusetts, will host the 2023 game on Dec. 9, followed by Landover, Maryland, on...
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland has added forward Patrick Emilien as a graduate transfer from St. Francis (New York). The Terrapins announced the move Wednesday. Emilien averaged 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds in 27 starts for the Terriers last season. Prior to that, the Toronto-born Emilien played three seasons at Western Michigan.
Comments / 0