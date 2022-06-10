ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Mini Goldendoodle

keystonepuppies.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Mini Goldendoodle puppy is super cute & ready to shower you with kisses! He will be that great...

www.keystonepuppies.com

buzznicked.com

This Dog Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat

Who doesn’t love an adorable dog? I know I do. And this dog is a bit unique. He was raised in a household full of cats. Redditor Dong_of_justice got a bit famous after he shared some pics of his cutest husky named Tally. It is not an ordinary husky, the dog was “raised with cats, and thought she was.. a cat herself. “
PETS
keystonepuppies.com

Bernedoodle - Mini

Meet Morty, a charming and sweet Mini Bernedoodle puppy ready to win your heart! This kissable pup is vet checked, up to date on vaccinations and wormer, plus comes with a 1 year genetic health guarantee provided by the breeder. Morty has been raised with children and he is a social fella ready for adventure. His momma is a Mini Bernedoodle (Twinkle – 38lbs.) & daddy is a Mini Bernedoodle (Prince – 40lbs.). For more information or to schedule a visit with him, please contact his breeder.
PETS
keystonepuppies.com

Golden Retriever

Look at this fluffy Golden Retriever puppy, Mina! This charming gal is raised with children and adores them. Mina is AKC registered, has been checked by a vet, vaccinated & wormed, plus comes with a 1 year genetic health guarantee provided by the breeder. Her parents are Layla & Ralph. This gorgeous pup has lots of energy and a super-loving personality. To learn more about this perfect pup, contact Rebecca today!
PETS
dogstodays.com

Cute! This dog acts sad when his owner scolds him for chewing sandals

An adorable golden retriever has gone viral for his hilarious reaction when caught chewing sandals on his owner. Reporting from Newsweek (01/05/2022), this golden retriever has gone viral on the TikTok video-sharing application since Tuesday (26/04/2022) by user @cleezus. The story is that the owner named Cleo just came home...
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […] The post Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Apartment Therapy

This Flower May Look Beautiful, But If You See It, Don’t Touch It

A stunning bloom will make you want to stop and smell the roses, but be careful; there’s one that, instead, should inspire you to call your local authorities. The giant hogweed is an invasive plant that grows up to 15 feet tall and can be identified by its stem with purple splotches and by its crown of white flowers shaped like an umbrella.
YORK, PA
BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING
dailyphew.com

Mother Cat Brings Her Ill Kitten To The Hospital, Medics Rush To Help Them

Recently, photos taken at one Istanbul hospital’s emergency room made a round on social media. The snaps that were shared by Merve Özcan on Twitter show a mother cat bringing her sick kitten to the human hospital. The paramedics can be seen surrounding the poor mama cat and petting her.
PETS
TODAY.com

Mysterious human-like creature spotted at Texas zoo

A strange and mysterious human-like creature was spotted on recent security footage at the Amarillo Zoo in Texas. “It looks like somebody in a costume and a headdress of some sort,” TODAY’s Carson Daly says.June 10, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
dailyphew.com

World’s Cutest Dwarf Kitten Becomes Internet Sensation, Hangs Out With Grumpy Cat

Meet Lil Bub, a truly magical space cat. Found in a tool shed in rural Indiana and born with lots of genetic anomalies, such as dwarfism, this adorable kitten is healthy nonetheless, managing to garner attention as possibly the cutest kitten on the internet. Her owner, Mike Bridavsky, even says that the internet-famous cat might be from outer space!
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the World’s Largest Domestic Cat

Felines are graceful, fast, and often deadly creatures that stalk and attack prey with great precision. Humans, in our questionable habit of bonding with wild animals, have managed to domesticate some of these cats. Although people have tried to tame large felines like tigers, we’ve had far more success with smaller cats that are less capable of hurting human beings. Over thousands of years, we have domesticated cats that now sit on our laps and eat canned food. So, what is the world’s largest domestic cat and how does it measure up to other cat breeds?
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Deer Playing in the Sprinkler With Kids Is As Innocent As It Gets

One of our favorite memories as kids was playing in the sprinkler to cool off from the humid summer days. We would spend the entire day running back and forth through the water with friends and siblings. But because there were always so many of us playing, it was hard to get a turn in the water. You’d get frustrated as people cut the line, arguments would break out and there was always one person who would go inside crying. But no matter what, you’d always have fun, and the very next day you’d want to do it again!
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

No One Wants To Adopt This Dog Because Of Her Physical Appearance

When forming an opinion about someone, some individuals always consider their physical appearance first, regardless of what truly defines that person, which, despite the repetition, is their personality and sentiments. This is true not just of other humans, but of any living entity who deviates from the aesthetic standards and...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Mama Cat Proudly Brings Human Mom Her Kitten in Irresistible Video

As a mother, it's only natural to feel proud of your babies, This kind of feeling is universally understood, too, so it's easy to imagine how honored one owner must've been when her new mama cat presents her with one of her kittens. Feline breeder and TikToker @pearlsragdolls captured a...
ANIMALS

