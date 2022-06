Rebuilding southern Illinois: Interstate projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois. CARBONDALE – Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that major projects to modernize and improve Interstates 24 and 57 in southern Illinois are planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan capital program. Ten major projects on both interstates combined represent a total investment of more than $350 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.

