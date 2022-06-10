ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music or podcast stops

By Benjamin Hunt
Android Central
 4 days ago

Welcome to Android Central. I bet it would quit playing if you just turned off the screen too. Try it, start it playing and then put the screen to sleep and wait 30 second to 1 minute. What is happening is the app playing your podcast and/or music is going to...

Android Central

Interesting Video From MKBHD

He posted this yesterday. A very interesting subject....Google Glass came out 10 years ago..I'm feeling old(er). But what surprised me even more was the phone he would pull out as emphasis when he would mention a smart phone. Clue..it is the phone he blasted in a video a month ago and on Twitter. Is that phone now his go to phone? Things that make you go "hmmm."
Android Central

Best Amazon Fire tablet 2022

Amazon has expanded its lineup of Fire Tablets over the years and now offers three different sizes: Two with HD resolution, and a similar spread of Kids Edition Tablets. With so many options, which is right for you?
Android Central

Recorded Video having green horizontal lines throughout it

I recorded a video from my Galaxy S9. When I played it back, it was having green horizontal lines, but sounds were working fine. It only happened to this video, all other recordings/photos taken afterwards were working/displayed fine. I tried corrupted video software, but did not fix it. I don't know whether you call it corrupted, because I could play it as a normal video, just that it was having green lines through out the video. Please help me on this.
Android Central

How do I downgrade my version of Fire OS?

I have a Amazon Fire HD8 2020 and I am having trouble finding any tutorials on how to downgrade the OS. I am trying to downgrade from Fire OS 7.3.2.3 to 5.3.1 so I can root it and install Android. Does anyone have any ideas on how I would go about this?
Android Central

Android Studio Not Starting

While opening Android Studio the following error shows: "com.intellij.ide.plugins.startupabortedexception ui initialization failed" Welcome to Android Central! I moved this to the Software Development forum for more specific traffic. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html.
Android Central

Wifi calling not working

Need help. Wifi calling is enabled but is not working. I've tried turning on airplane mode then wifi to force and I cannot call out. I had an unlocked s22 unlocked on Verizon (wifi calling didn't work), bought iphone 13 pro max ( wifi calling worked), hated iphone so I went back to a Verizon and bought s22 ultra (wifi calling not working). I don't understand why wifi calling doesn't work on the Samsungs unlocked and locked but it does on my family's iphones. Wifi calling and everything is enabled on my account. Does anyone have any tips before I call customer service tomorrow? I feel like I've tried everything. Reset phone and reset network settings, turned wifi calling on and off, reset router, bought different phone, disabled and re enabled wifi calling in Verizon account. Very frustrating. Previous phone s21 ultra unlocked worked just fine on wifi calling.
Android Central

Make background wallpaper SOLID black like the launcher screen....??

If I swipe to the left on the launcher all subsequent screen bkgrnds are black. But swiping up from the launcher the bkgrnd isn't black it's a pitiful dark grey. Why is this?. I am using an all black .jpg that I made and it resides in the Gallery. I do not have "dark Mode" on, If I enable that, it makes the screen brownand ugly! Ecch!
Android Central

Battery stuck on 100

My phone is Huawei nova 3i And his battery percentage stuck on 100 please tell me solution. Welcome to Android Central! What happens if you use the phone until it shuts off automatically from low battery, and then charge back up again?. Did you already try rebooting?
Android Central

Recover files from Galaxy s21 after reset?

The other day, when I went to use my phone it gave me a page focused on accepting terms and conditions. I was unable, via restart, turn off and start, etc. to clear that page. It also didn’t reference T&C’s for an app. Long story short, it was the terms and conditions for initializing a new phone; in other words, my phone had been reset.
Android Central

Best prepaid cell phones 2022

Prepaid carriers can save you a lot of money in the long run, but to get the best value, you need to pay for your phone in full. Luckily, cheap phones keep getting better and some are even promising years of software updates.
