Join us for our new Preschool Music and Movement program at the Charleston Carnegie Public Library! Developed for children ages 3-5 and an adult caregiver, we will read books, sing songs, move to music, and explore different sounds together! We will be meeting on Fridays at 10:30 AM starting June 24th and ending July 22. We hope to see you there!

CHARLESTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO