ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Elections Commission Rejects Challenge to Tim Michels’ Nominating Petitions

By Shawn Johnson, Wisconsin Public Radio
Urban Milwaukee
Urban Milwaukee
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously Friday to reject a challenge that sought to keep Republican Tim Michels‘ name off the ballot for governor. The 6-0 vote was noteworthy from a commission split 3-3 between Republicans and Democrats, but the decision could still be appealed in court. Democrats...

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Could sleepy office nix Wisconsin’s pick for president?

After decades of having its powers chipped away by the Legislature, the Wisconsin secretary of state’s office has become largely irrelevant. The office holder’s most important remaining duty is to sit on the state Board of Commissioners of Public Lands, which oversees some state investment funds and land holdings.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Michels releases ‘Drain the Madison Swamp’ lobbying reform plan as GOP primary intensifies

MADISON, Wis. — Tim Michels, the Trump-backed Republican candidate for governor, took a page out of his benefactor’s book, releasing a plan Monday to “drain the Madison swamp.” The plan would change how and when lobbyists can donate to political campaigns and would prevent retiring legislators from immediately becoming lobbyists. “That’s a lot of campaigning that’s happening right now, without...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Hartland, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
Local
Wisconsin Government
spectrumnews1.com

'How do you ask somebody to commit a crime for you?': Disabled voters worry about returning their ballot as a Supreme Court ruling looms

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Supreme Court will soon weigh in on whether or not current state law allows for help returning a ballot. Lately, conversations about banning the use of absentee ballot drop boxes have attracted a lot of attention, but when it comes to returning a ballot, it's not just about how people are allowed to do so. It is also just as much about who is allowed to return one on behalf of someone else.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wizmnews.com

A former Supreme Court justice should not have to be reminded how to behave in court

One would assume that a former Supreme Court justice would be familiar with and follow basic rules of courtroom etiquette. Not so, apparently, with Michael Gableman. The former Wisconsin Supreme Court judge who is leading the so-called investigation into the 2020 election has been found in contempt of court after refusing to release public documents related to his investigation. Not only did he refuse to provide the records requested, he refused to answer questions, and went on a bombastic and bullying tirade against the judge hearing his case. He accused the judge of being an advocate, saying he has “abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate.” That prompted the judge to tersely remind the former Supreme Court justice how a witness is expected to act in a court of law. Such a reminder should not be necessary. But it seems par for the course. Gableman has been bullying his way through this sham investigation, threatening city staff, election workers and mayors of Green Bay, Racine and Madison be thrown in jail if they refuse to comply with the subpoenas he issued as part of his case. His investigation has come up with no valid evidence of voter fraud despite being long overdue and over budget. Taxpayers have already spent in excess of $900,000 on this partisan attempt to undermine our democracy. Now Gableman is facing possible fines of $2000 per day for being in contempt. That money should come out of his own pocket. Wisconsin taxpayers have spent enough on this embarrassment.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Dean Knudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election State#Democrats#Wisconsin Assembly#Democratic#Wec
spectrumnews1.com

Pakistani buyers get first-hand look at Wisconsin woods

NEOPIT, Wis. — Rashid Raja is one of the links between Menominee Tribal Enterprises and wood buyers from Pakistan. Pakistani wood buyers were in Neopit Monday touring the Menominee Tribal Enterprises operation. The goal of the trip and tours is connecting overseas buyers with the product and producers. The...
NEOPIT, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Hundreds protest in March For Our Lives at Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. — Hundreds rallied at the Wisconsin State Capitol Saturday pushing for stronger gun laws. There were March For Our Lives events planned all over the country Saturday, including multiple in Wisconsin. The movement has been re-invigorated by the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which left 21 people dead, including 19 children.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin DOT to hold more meetings this week about East-West Freeway, as neighbors concerns remain

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding two more public meetings this week on the possible re-do of I-94 between 16th and 70th streets in Milwaukee. The reconstruction proposal continues to be a hot topic with critics who insist the DOT can get the job done by making repairs and adjustments to the existing six lanes of traffic and not narrowing lanes or road shoulders to add a driving lane each way. The Coalition for More Responsible Transportation, made up of neighborhood, religious and environmental groups, also wants only a scaled-down re-do of the Stadium Interchange near American Family Field.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Google
fortatkinsononline.com

Judge finds suit against Johnson, Fitzgerald, Tiffany ‘procedurally improper’

A civil lawsuit brought by 10 citizens, among them two from Jefferson County, seeking a declaratory judgement to disqualify U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald as candidates running for public office has been found “procedurally improper,” according to a decision filed Friday with the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin and made by Judge Lynn Adelman.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
B100

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Wisconsin

It's safe to say that it's usually interesting to look at the best and worst things a state has to offer, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Small Wisconsin City Named One of the Best Places to Live

Occasionally we'll see lists ranking small towns and small cities across the country. Sometimes they're about the best small towns to raise a family, the best small cities for teachers, that sort of thing. This list recently released by Thrillist is the best small cities to live in the entire country. And one of those places that made the list is a town in Wisconsin near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

Urban Milwaukee is a daily publication covering real estate, politics, arts & entertainment and food & drink in the city of Milwaukee.

 https://urbanmilwaukee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy