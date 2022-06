Charity organization Save the Closet will host a free clothing giveaway on Thursday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Mechanicville Gym in Houma. The giveaway is open to families affected by Hurricane Ida, providing clothes and shoes for men, women, and children in need. Families are encouraged to bring their own bags and arrive at the distribution early. All items are new or gently used and are inspected by Save the Closet coordinators.

