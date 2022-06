LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Four teens were rescued by Livingston Parish deputies after getting lost in the bayou while on a frogging expedition. Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were called to rescue four lost teens in Chene Blanc Bayou at around midnight Tuesday. He said the search wasn’t easy as the teens’ phones were low on battery, service was spotty and weather conditions were foggy. However, Sheriff Ard said the teens were found and returned home safely.

