Accidents

Seven Bodies Found at Scene of Helicopter Crash in Italy

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME (Reuters) -Rescuers have found the bodies of seven people killed in a helicopter crash in Italy, local authorities said on Saturday, two days after the aircraft disappeared from radar screens. The helicopter had taken off on Thursday from Lucca in Tuscany and was heading towards the northern city...

www.usnews.com

The Independent

British tourist crushed to death in Turkey

A British tourist on holiday in Turkey has been killed by a driver who lost control.Patricia Bernadette Ward, 71, was hit by a car on Saturday in the city of Bodrum, in the south-west, while on holiday with friends, according to local news sites in Turkey.It has been reported that Ms Ward was walking back to her hotel at around 2am when the driver lost control of the steering wheel, mounted the pavement, crashed into a bollard and pinned the 71-year-old against a wall.Emergency services declared Ms Ward dead at the scene.Turkish news site Sabah said Ms Ward’s body was taken to Bodrum State Hospital and then to the Mugla Forensic Medicine Institution, and that the driver was taken into custody.A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.” Read More Two British fighters sentenced to death by Russian separatists - live
BBC

Download Festival: Second man dies after falling ill

A second man has died after becoming unwell at a rock music festival. Leicestershire Police said they received reports a man was suffering a suspected cardiac arrest at Download, in Castle Donington, at 12:48 BST on Saturday. He was taken to the onsite medical centre but died a short while...
Daily Mail

Man drowns while recreating Titanic 'king of the world' pose with his girlfriend on Turkish pier after the couple slipped and fell in the sea

A man has drowned while recreating the 'king of the world' pose from the Titanic with his girlfriend on a Turkish pier after the couple slipped and plunged into the sea. Furkan Ciftci and his girlfriend Mine Dinar, both 23, had stood at the edge of the Izmit Marina Pier in the north-western Turkish province of Kocaeli to recreate Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's famous flying pose in the 1997 film.
The Independent

American tourist banned for life from Rome’s Spanish Steps after causing $26,000 in damages with e-scooter

An American tourist in Rome has been banned from the city's iconic Spanish Steps for life after she and a friend caused $26,000 worth of damage to them with an electric scooter. The woman, a 28-year-old American tourist, reportedly hurled an electric scooter down the Spanish Steps in Rome. The incident was caught on camera by a passerby who was filming at the time. Just before the incident the woman and another man were trying to bring their scooters down the stairs. The woman apparently got tired of trying to drag the scooter and decided to just throw it...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

Thieves seize shipping containers full of gold

Thieves in Mexico pulled off a massive heist, stealing 20 freight containers filled with partially refined gold and silver ore and televisions, according to the Mexican Employers Federation. CBS News reports that the containers were stolen from Manzanillo, a Pacific coast seaport in the Mexican state of Colima. On Monday, Jose Medina Mora, the president of the Mexican Employers Federation, said the robbery was indicative of rising criminal activity in Mexico. "There is a growing lack of safety, and this is a sign of what is happening in the country and it requires that authorities take action," Mr Medina...
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth 42 Skeletons Of Syphilis-Ridden Spanish Colonists Under Peru’s Oldest Hospital

Local legend has it that the last three rulers of the Incan Empire lay buried at the site. Shaped like a cross, the one-hectare complex has a rich and mysterious history. The Hospital Real de San Andrés in Lima, Peru, has long captivated historians. Built exclusively for Spanish patients in 1552, legend holds that it served as a tomb for the last three rulers of the Incan Empire. While those have yet to be found, archaeologists just unearthed the skeletons of 42 Spanish syphilis victims.
The Independent

Body found in search for missing Bath woman

A woman’s body was discovered in Loch Ness, police have confirmed.The body was found at around 1.45pm on Wednesday, close to the A831 at Drumnadrochit.The family of Bilin Chen, who had been reported missing from Bath in England, have been informed but no formal identification has taken place.[xdelx]Officers from Police Scotland have been liaising with her family.Police do not believe there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. Read More Jubilee news: Royal family joins Queen on palace balcony for fly-past
The Independent

‘Hero’ father drowns after rescuing children caught in riptide

A heroic father has died after rescuing a group of children caught in a riptide off the coast of Wales.Hywel Morgan, 47, raced into action after the youngsters got into difficulty in the sea at Poppit Sands, St Dogmaels, Ceredigion, on Friday.Mr Morgan, who was known as Hyw by family and friends, was recovered from the waters but could not be saved by emergency services.The two children were taken to hospital to be checked over following the incident, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed.Officers were called to the beach at around 8.40pm by paramedics who reported that a number of people had been...
ScienceAlert

Ruins of Hidden 3,400-Year-Old City Emerge as Giant Dam Dries Up

The tightening grip of climate change on our planet is revealing secrets buried for millennia. As waters and ice recede under warming conditions, the traces of people and civilizations long gone from the mortal realm emerge. In recent months, Iraq has been hit particularly hard, battered by extreme drought, with the Mosul reservoir shrinking as water is extracted to keep crops from drying. Amid this crisis, the ruins of an ancient city, submerged for decades, are once again on dry land. Since the dam was created in the 1980s before the settlement was archaeologically studied and cataloged, its re-emergence represents a rare...
