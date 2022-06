Click here to read the full article. Gunna has been fighting for his freedom and maintaining his innocence, since getting locked up on RICO charges along with Young Thug and other YSL associates. But, even with the uncertainty around the case, that hasn’t stopped the young Atlanta star and his team from making sure his fanbase is getting new content. Just a day after penning a letter from jail to his fans on his 29th birthday, the College Park, Ga. native has dropped off the self-directed visuals for “Banking On Me,” a fan-favorite track from his record-breaking album, DS4EVER. In the...

HIP HOP ・ 19 MINUTES AGO