Paul Rabil went from parading a NCAA Championship trophy around Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium in front of nearly 50,000 lacrosse fans in 2007, to “playing on a backfield in New Jersey in front of 500” just a year later. The Maryland native whose name is eponymous with the sport of lacrosse found himself feeling shame and defeat around being a professional lacrosse player in his post-grad career as a Boston Cannon in the MLL. “People didn’t know major league lacrosse existed and those who did, didn’t really care. I wanted to change that,” Rabil recalled in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 MINUTES AGO