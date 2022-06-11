Why This Super Bowl Favorite Will Miss the Playoffs This Season

LaVar Arrington: “I don’t think the Cowboys are going to be that good. I do not think Ezekiel Elliott is the player that he was. I don’t think their offensive line is that good, I really don’t. I don’t know how good Dak Prescott will be with the loss of Amari Cooper. I don’t know how good that receiving corps will be without Amari Cooper, and I don’t know how good this offense will be. The biggest question mark for the Cowboys becomes ‘will this offense become so much of a liability to where it will hold them back from having a good season?’ because I think their defense will take another step forward. Even losing Randy Gregory I think this defense will take another step forward. I think they’ll be good but I don’t think their offense is going to be as good or explosive as people assume it’s going to be. I don’t think that’s the type of offense that they have in Dallas. I would not be surprised if they finish third in the NFC East, and this division comes down to Philly and Washington. The Cowboys are not making the playoffs. I think Dallas takes a step back this year and to me, Philly is the frontrunner to win the division just based on their acquisitions and what they could be. Dallas was 12-5 last year? They will not be 12-5 this year. I don’t think they are going to be as good as people think they are.” (Full Audio Above)

Listen to LaVar Arrington explain why he doesn’t think the Cowboys will make the playoffs next season, as LaVar has real doubts about whether this offense can execute at a high level without Amari Cooper , a deteriorating Ezekiel Elliott , and a rebuilding offensive line.

Check out the segment above as Brady Quinn and Jonas Knox demand that LaVar proclaim his bold guarantee that Dallas will finish behind the Eagles and Commanders atop the NFC East.

