Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – There’s something about young minds that enable them to be creative, adaptive, bold, and sometimes just downright talented. With just the second weekly race of the season, the opportunity was presented for local favorites to make a big impact in the track standings. Former track champion Daniel Williams came into the night needing the most after flipping his 212 machine back on memorial day weekend. Coming into Saturday, Williams saw himself 10th in the points with 220 and -88 to the leader (Ed Libanoti).

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO