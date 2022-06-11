Chamber concert coming to arboretum

Organizers of the annual Symphony in the Flint Hills say their emergency action plan worked successfully to keep around 7,000 people safe from a powerful incoming storm. Event organizers had been tracking the storm complex as it formed. Once it became apparent the storm was headed towards Chase County, organizers made the call to activate an emergency action plan, had all the needed personnel in place to execute the plan within 15 minutes and started evacuating all the concertgoers to their vehicles. Significant damge to tents and poles has been reported, but nobody was injured.

CHASE COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO