Chamber concert coming to arboretum

As of June 1, a new owner took over Bagel Haus at 8641 W. 13th St. The bagel shop which sits at the end point of Tyler Pointe shopping center has been open since 2017. With the new ownership, significant changes are coming down the pipeline. To start things off, they are changing their name to Baker’s Haus. As you can guess, by the rebranding, that means new items will soon be added to the menu.
Let’s talk about one of the most polarizing events in town, the Wichita River Festival. So many people complained about the event. I’m a believer in the complaints are valid if your intention is you want the event to improve. Some just want to see the world burn down, while others truly want a better Wichita.
A second Tacos tj 664 is headed to 3526 N. Rock Road in the former Emperor’s Grill space. The announcement was made earlier this year and an update was given last night on the grand opening date. Mark your calendars for Thursday, July 14 when they officially open to...
Organizers of the annual Symphony in the Flint Hills say their emergency action plan worked successfully to keep around 7,000 people safe from a powerful incoming storm. Event organizers had been tracking the storm complex as it formed. Once it became apparent the storm was headed towards Chase County, organizers made the call to activate an emergency action plan, had all the needed personnel in place to execute the plan within 15 minutes and started evacuating all the concertgoers to their vehicles. Significant damge to tents and poles has been reported, but nobody was injured.
Symphony in the Flint Hills encountered that dependable adversary of Kansas events on Saturday evening: severe weather. Audience and performers had gathered for the 17th annual celebration — eloquently written about by longtime emcee Dave Kendall last week in the Kansas Reflector — when the bad news came. Organizers were informed at 6:43 p.m. that […]
The post Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
From the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce... The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Great Bend, is excited to welcome drag racers to town this upcoming weekend for the Rocky Mountain Race Week! The public is invited to a special welcome event at Jack Kilby Square starting at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 17.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sign up for the Kansas Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (KSFMNP) begins Tuesday in Hutchinson. The program’s application process in Reno County will again be conducted by telephone only and no walk-ins will be accepted. To apply, call 620-694–2911 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Adam Stewart, Neighborhood Development Coordinator for Hutch Rec, believes the neighborhood work that has been done in SW Bricktown since its establishment helped them know how to navigate the city process to make their voices heard on the solution to the Woodie Seat Freeway. Southwest Bricktown,...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Competition is beginning to get a new hotel built in Hutchinson. "We have met with three, at least three, hotel developers recently," said Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce. "There's no secret that we have a shortage of hotel rooms to serve the events that come to Hutch."
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce said the progress toward a new industrial park south of South Hutchinson has begun with the first land purchase. "The doors were opened to this conversation by a local businessperson who also cares deeply about Reno County...
For more than six decades, the Wells family has sold quality furniture to area buyers. Now the family business is closing its doors. Wells Sit-n-Sleep, the final rendition of the furniture store, is liquidating its stock this weekend after 10 years of business. "We're just having a hard time getting...
WINFIELD, Kan. (WIBW) - With nearly 1,300 new spaces to intern the state’s veterans who have passed away, Gov. Kelly said the new columbarium wall at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery in Winfield is to commemorate those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, June...
Evergy made a lot of progress Sunday as the utility restored power to most residents affected by a potent storm cluster Saturday night. The storm complex dumped quarter-sized hail in Plymouth and generated winds as high as 93 mph near Eureka — which had over 1,000 power outages after the cluster rolled over the city. As of 9 pm, less than 70 outages were left.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The roaring 20s recently made a special visit to the City of Wichita, offering passengers a trip to the past. A 1928 Ford Tri-Motor plane, best known for redefining world travel and marking the beginning of commercial flight, is touring the country, inviting people to learn and share in the spirit […]
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It's now been over three months since the Cottonwood Complex fire and Reno County VOAD is continuing to come alongside those who are recovering from the damage to their lives. "Myself and Megan at the Salvation Army, the two of us are visiting with people every...
It’s not every day you’re good enough to play for your childhood team. It’s also not every day you get that opportunity to play for your favorite childhood team. For El Dorado and Butler’s Zach Wittenberg, all of his hard work over the last half decade is paying off as he’ll get to play football at Kansas State University.
Comments / 0