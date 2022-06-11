Online petition seeks to protect memorial

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo.– The Blue Springs School District has decided to cancel all summer school classes and activities on Wednesday, June 15 after an unspecified mass shooting threat. The FBI has confirmed the suspect’s whereabouts are unknown and they are dangerous. The district made a statement on a Facebook post: “We believe the best course […]
LENEXA, Kan. — Police contacted a parent of a child found wandering around alone. Police said the child was located near an apartment complex at Rosehill Road and Lord Nelson Drive in Lenexa around 9 a.m. The people who found the child tried to locate the child’s parents before calling police around 11:30 a.m. Officers […]
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Residents in Cross-Lines Retirement Center in Wyandotte County are frustrated after living without air conditioning for four days amid some of the hottest weather of the year. Residents of the retirement center are low-income, elderly and disabled. They say the air conditioning went out on...
One person was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 40 and East 1675 Road Tuesday morning, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The area is east of the Lawrence Municipal Airport.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A normal day at the lake left a metro father in the hospital fighting for his life after he tried to charge his personal watercraft when some sort of explosion happened. Now, he has second-degree burns from his waist up and his daughters are sending warning signs after the freak accident. […]
A federal judge last week rejected a former Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department detective’s attempt to have a major civil rights lawsuit against him thrown out. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil turned away arguments made by Roger Golubski, who asked that the judge resolve the case in his favor and take it out of the hands of a jury.
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - KCK police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a steel supply service business late Monday night. Officers responded at 10:01 p.m. to Brown Strauss Steel on Kindelberger Road just west of U.S. 69 Highway on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. he died at the scene, according to the Kansas City, KS, Police Department.
There have been 250 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year. Meanwhile, Kansas City is currently on track to surpass the second deadliest year in history. Calling in to KCUR’s Up To Date on Friday, several Kansas City residents said they’re nervous to go out in public — especially crowded entertainment districts like Westport and Power & Light — and are concerned about their children’s safety in school.
Cody Anton Kral, 24, was booked into Miami County Jail on May 22 on a warrant arrest. Sheri Renee Davis, 40, was booked into jail May 22 on suspicion of burglary, criminal damage to property and interference with a law enforcement officer. Andrew Michael Miller, 35, was booked into jail...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who barricaded himself inside a south Topeka home Tuesday morning appears to have taken his own life. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says they arrived to 205 SW Heights Rd. around 8 a.m. to talk with the man in question about a felony theft case. When deputies knocked on the door, they observed the man through a window. The man also had a felony warrant for aggravated battery-driving under the influence. Officials say the 54-year-old man was seen with a gun in hand, and stolen property was observed inside.
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Six men have been arrested in Clay County following a child crimes sting between the Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security. On Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of six men for child sexual exploitation as part of Homeland Security’s Operation Blue Ghost.
An Excelsior Springs man was arrested Sunday evening in Jackson County on a pair of outstanding warrants. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Excelsior Sprigs resident Leroy E. Faulkner at 8:21 P.M. Sunday on a felony warrant from the Board of Probation and Parole and a misdemeanor warrant out of Caldwell County for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
