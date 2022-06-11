PLAIN ‘OL A’S STOP IN OTTAWA

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Mattivi, and Kansas Senator Kellie Warren (R-Leawood) will face off in the first Kansas Attorney General Republican primary debate on Wednesday. The Johnson County Bar Association says at noon on Wednesday, June 15, it...
Symphony in the Flint Hills encountered that dependable adversary of Kansas events on Saturday evening: severe weather. Audience and performers had gathered for the 17th annual celebration — eloquently written about by longtime emcee Dave Kendall last week in the Kansas Reflector — when the bad news came. Organizers were informed at 6:43 p.m. that […]
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A normal day at the lake left a metro father in the hospital fighting for his life after he tried to charge his personal watercraft when some sort of explosion happened. Now, he has second-degree burns from his waist up and his daughters are sending warning signs after the freak accident. […]
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Joel Campbell is a second-year engineering student at the University of Kansas and has been a member of the Sunrise Movement for more than a year. Energy […]
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Residents in Cross-Lines Retirement Center in Wyandotte County are frustrated after living without air conditioning for four days amid some of the hottest weather of the year. Residents of the retirement center are low-income, elderly and disabled. They say the air conditioning went out on...
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – A 7 year old who had his scooter stolen on Sunday has been reunited with it thanks to help from the Lawrence Police Department. According to a Facebook post from the LKPD, the 7-year-old, Brantley, was center-stage on Tuesday during a press conference where he was given his scooter back alongside his […]
Kansas City is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Missouri. Which means the close proximity to Branson makes this a great secondary travel stop. One thing that Kansas City is well known for is its barbecue. The barbecue coming out of this city is some of the best in the country. The flavor of Kansas City barbecue is unlike anything else that you will encounter.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A charter school in Kansas City has now moved to a year-round model to help make up for COVID-19 learning loss. It's the first day of school for kindergartners at Gordon Parks Elementary. A new school year is beginning in the Westport area school in...
Teenager Jordan Albright was reported missing on May 27, 2022, in Topeka. Jordan, 16, is believed to be a runaway. She was last seen in the Oakland-area in northeast Topeka. Missing from: Topeka, Kan. Missing since: May 27, 2022. Age when reported missing: 16. Height: 5’4’’. Weight: 130...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Six people were ejected in a crash Sunday in northeast Kansas. It happened when an SUV rolled multiple times from the I-435 southbound ramp to eastbound I-70. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the 35-year-old driver, Wilfredo Lopez Cartagena of Kansas City, was traveling too fast for the curve, lost control, […]
