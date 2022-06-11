KALMAR TO EXPAND OTTAWA PLANT

KANSAS CITY — Due to higher-than-expected costs, National Beef Packing Co. LLC indefinitely paused the expansion of its subsidiary Iowa Premium beef processing operations in Tama, Iowa. Iowa Premium announced in March 2021 its intentions to begin construction, expanding its current Tama facility in 2022, to be completed by...
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Joel Campbell is a second-year engineering student at the University of Kansas and has been a member of the Sunrise Movement for more than a year. Energy […]
The post To reduce rising energy costs in Kansas, Evergy must step up efficiency programs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
A potential moratorium on wind energy development could be put in place in Labette County. Commissioner Terry Weidert asked County Counselor Brian Johnson to write up a moratorium for six to seven months. The reason behind the moratorium is that either new commissioners are elected or current commissioners are re-elected and then the new group of commissioners can decide what their next step would be. This decision comes after Lindsey Wilson, a district two constitute, presented a letter from a lawyer on possible ways to keep wind turbines out of the county.
Douglas County Lake Fishing Report. The county includes the large umpqua river drainage, from the fantastic rainbow trout fishing in diamond lake in the upper drainage to the great angling for salmon, steelhead, bass and more before the river spills into the pacific ocean. User since 1/2/16 profile block user.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), approximately 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka earlier Saturday evening. The bridge is currently undergoing repairs to allow the continued use of the roadway until construction of the viaduct replacement begins in 2025.
May 25 marked the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. Saturday, June 18 will mark the two-year anniversary of the completion of a mural — recognizing Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement — that was spray painted on the back of a wood fence facing 23rd Street, a bustling Lawrence roadway.
Compiled the highest paying jobs that don't require a college degree in Lawrence, KS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
The risk of tick-borne illness should be on the public’s radar as the weather continues to warm, a physician with LMH Health told the Journal-World Friday. Infectious disease physician Dr. Christopher C. Penn said Douglas County is actually already in its typical tick season. “It feels like a surprise...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The IRS has heeded Congresswoman Sharice Davids’ call and increased mileage rate deductions for 2022 as gas prices continue to spike. On Friday, June 10, U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS) says after her and Rep. Ruben Gallego’s (D-AZ) call to action, Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig announced the department would increase the mileage rate deduction for 2022.
LENEXA, Kan. —Starting next week drivers in Lenexa may have to reroute their daily commute. The southbound I-435 ramp onto 87th Street Parkway is scheduled to close on Wednesday, June 15. The ramp will remain closed for about 30 days while crews work to widen the roadway. The closure is part of a larger project […]
Symphony in the Flint Hills encountered that dependable adversary of Kansas events on Saturday evening: severe weather. Audience and performers had gathered for the 17th annual celebration — eloquently written about by longtime emcee Dave Kendall last week in the Kansas Reflector — when the bad news came. Organizers were informed at 6:43 p.m. that […]
The post Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
(rudi1976/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Kansas City in 2022 is 1,711,000, a 0.77% increase from 2021. Kansas City is predominately made up of blue-collar workers with 35.99% of people working in blue-collar occupations, while the average in America is just 27.7%.
American Castle Panoramic Ha Ha Tonka State Park, Missouri.ThePhotoRun, Jason Runyon, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Ha Ha Tonka State Park is nestled on 3,700 acres in the Ozark region not far from Camdenton, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A normal day at the lake left a metro father in the hospital fighting for his life after he tried to charge his personal watercraft when some sort of explosion happened. Now, he has second-degree burns from his waist up and his daughters are sending warning signs after the freak accident. […]
Comments / 0