ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, KS

KALMAR TO EXPAND OTTAWA PLANT

Ottawa Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKalmar Global has announced plans to expand its Ottawa manufacturing...

www.ottawaherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtonlatest.com

Beef processing plant expansion plans halted

KANSAS CITY — Due to higher-than-expected costs, National Beef Packing Co. LLC indefinitely paused the expansion of its subsidiary Iowa Premium beef processing operations in Tama, Iowa. Iowa Premium announced in March 2021 its intentions to begin construction, expanding its current Tama facility in 2022, to be completed by...
TAMA, IA
Kansas Reflector

To reduce rising energy costs in Kansas, Evergy must step up efficiency programs

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Joel Campbell is a second-year engineering student at the University of Kansas and has been a member of the Sunrise Movement for more than a year. Energy […] The post To reduce rising energy costs in Kansas, Evergy must step up efficiency programs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
TOPEKA, KS
kggfradio.com

Potential Moratorium on Wind Energy Could be Voted On

A potential moratorium on wind energy development could be put in place in Labette County. Commissioner Terry Weidert asked County Counselor Brian Johnson to write up a moratorium for six to seven months. The reason behind the moratorium is that either new commissioners are elected or current commissioners are re-elected and then the new group of commissioners can decide what their next step would be. This decision comes after Lindsey Wilson, a district two constitute, presented a letter from a lawyer on possible ways to keep wind turbines out of the county.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ottawa, KS
Local
Kansas Business
flyfishings.art

Douglas County Lake Fishing Report

Douglas County Lake Fishing Report. The county includes the large umpqua river drainage, from the fantastic rainbow trout fishing in diamond lake in the upper drainage to the great angling for salmon, steelhead, bass and more before the river spills into the pacific ocean. User since 1/2/16 profile block user.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant
WIBW

Wall portion falls off westbound Polk-Quincy Viaduct Saturday evening

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), approximately 60 feet of the north barrier wall of westbound I-70 fell off the Polk-Quincy Viaduct in Topeka earlier Saturday evening. The bridge is currently undergoing repairs to allow the continued use of the roadway until construction of the viaduct replacement begins in 2025.
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
WIBW

IRS increases mileage rate deduction as gas prices continue to spike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The IRS has heeded Congresswoman Sharice Davids’ call and increased mileage rate deductions for 2022 as gas prices continue to spike. On Friday, June 10, U.S. Congresswoman Sharice Davids (D-KS) says after her and Rep. Ruben Gallego’s (D-AZ) call to action, Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Charles Rettig announced the department would increase the mileage rate deduction for 2022.
TOPEKA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

I-435 ramp to close at 87th St. Parkway in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. —Starting next week drivers in Lenexa may have to reroute their daily commute.   The southbound I-435 ramp onto 87th Street Parkway is scheduled to close on Wednesday, June 15. The ramp will remain closed for about 30 days while crews work to widen the roadway. The closure is part of a larger project […]
LENEXA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists

Symphony in the Flint Hills encountered that dependable adversary of Kansas events on Saturday evening: severe weather. Audience and performers had gathered for the 17th annual celebration — eloquently written about by longtime emcee Dave Kendall last week in the Kansas Reflector — when the bad news came. Organizers were informed at 6:43 p.m. that […] The post Symphony in the Flint Hills faces off against massive Kansas storm system, and the spirit persists appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CHASE COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy