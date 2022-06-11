KALMAR TO EXPAND OTTAWA PLANT

A potential moratorium on wind energy development could be put in place in Labette County. Commissioner Terry Weidert asked County Counselor Brian Johnson to write up a moratorium for six to seven months. The reason behind the moratorium is that either new commissioners are elected or current commissioners are re-elected and then the new group of commissioners can decide what their next step would be. This decision comes after Lindsey Wilson, a district two constitute, presented a letter from a lawyer on possible ways to keep wind turbines out of the county.

LABETTE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO