*All results from games played on Friday, June 10, 2022. Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (20-37) GAME 1: SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE 3, SYRACUSE 0 / 7 (BOX) The Mets only managed four hits, three of them singles, while striking out seven times in this shutout loss. Trey Cobb stumbled in the fifth and gave up...