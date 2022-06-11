ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Wendy's founder named his burger empire after his daughter — and came to regret it

By Nathaniel Meyersohn
CNN
 4 days ago
Dave Thomas regretted naming what would become a fast-food empire after his daughter, believing it put too much pressure on...

southern born totally
3d ago

No Dave didn’t regret . I meet him a one of his stores in Buford ga years ago and asked about the name because his name was Dave . He said then he named after his beautiful daughter was very proud of it

Ohio girl
3d ago

I like their food but have noticed. the patties are no longer as thick as they used to be

Gator 99
1d ago

wendy's makes a danm good burger. And their spicy chicken sandwich is good too. Way better than Mc DsBurger King NEXT NOT bad .Just my opinion .

