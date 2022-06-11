ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France commits to rebuilding relationship with Australia after failed submarine deal

By Jeevan Ravindran, Reuters, CNN's Jorge Engels, Jake Kwon
 4 days ago
France's defense minister said Saturday that the country aimed to rebuild its relationship with Australia, following a failed submarine deal that led to a breakdown of relations between the two...

