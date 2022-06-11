ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Trump Official Says Panel's Jan. 6 Videos Are 'Doctored'

By Brendan Cole
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Mercedes Schlapp told Fox Business's Larry Kudlow the videos of the storming of the Capitol building failed to produce a "smoking...

Comments / 46

Mel in MN
4d ago

“Schlapp did not specify why she thought the video was doctored nor did she provide any evidence.” Why no evidence or specifics to back it up?

Reply(4)
22
Josh Beardsley
4d ago

They had no real plan to defend at videos and allegations. Their only choice was to cry "Fake News" again and see who would repeat the chant. "I have no evidence the it's doctored, but I'm saying it's doctored." How exactly is it doctored? Did they get people together a could weeks ago and reenact it? Is it a dramatization of actual events? There was a documentarian embedded with the Proud Boys on January 6th. THAT'S REAL FOOTAGE!

Reply(7)
9
Jo Bilbo
4d ago

Asked by a Fox reporter of course. She claims the video was doctored. Though she didn't have an explanation, why she is claiming that. She didn't have any evidence of any kind! Why does she think that? Did her psychic connection tell her that? A angel descended from heaven to tell her. The voices in her head? 🤔 But watch, the cult will simply accept it, and make it into some new catch phrase for the cult. Was the video of Ivanka and Barr fake also? 🧐

Reply(3)
11
 

Newsweek

