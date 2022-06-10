ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sCxbn_0g7hfdCi00

(NEXSTAR) — On Friday, pop star Justin Bieber announced he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome . You may be unfamiliar with the syndrome, but you likely do know of chickenpox, which is caused by the same virus.

The Mayo Clinic explains the condition, caused by a herpes virus, “occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.” The syndrome can cause not only a shingles rash but also facial paralysis and hearing loss.

Justin Bieber says he’s been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, cancels shows

Bieber, 28, said in an Instagram video on Friday that he’s currently unable to move half of his face. The singer said he’s canceling tour dates for this reason.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” said Bieber. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

The condition is somewhat similar to the better-known Bell’s palsy, though Ramsay Hunt’s effects are more severe.

According to research published by Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery and Psychiatry , Ramsay Hunt recovery is much harder than recovery from Bell’s palsy (facial paralysis without a rash). Patients may also not recover completely, researchers write.

Other Ramsay Hunt symptoms include tinnitus, nausea, vertigo and involuntary eye movements.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down,” Bieber explained Friday. “I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do.”

Bieber says he’s doing facial exercises and has “hope” that he’ll recover.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

3 found dead inside Round Lake Beach home

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. — Three people were found dead Monday in a north suburban home, prompting a police pursuit later. At around 1:40 p.m., Round Lake Beach police were contacted to perform a well-being check at a home in the 200 block of East Camden Lane. Upon arrival, police located three deceased individuals inside. […]
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
WGN News

2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Gary nightclub

GARY, Ind. – Two people were killed and four others wounded in shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana early Sunday morning. Gary police said officers responded to the Playo’s Nightclub in the 1700 block of Grant Street for reports of shots fired. One neighbor said she heard 30-50 gunshots and people screaming. Once there, […]
WGN News

Poison Hemlock blooming in Illinois, posing health threats

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Summer is a great season to be outside. However, there is a type of plant that you have to keep an eye out for, since it can pose a serious threat to your health. A Monticello man was exposed to Poison Hemlock and three weeks later, he is still recovering from […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralysis#The Mayo Clinic#Bell#Journal Of Neurology
WGN News

Storms, then dangerous heat; Advisory issued

An approaching warm front Monday will bring a complex of thunderstorms to the area. Expect storms to move through between mid-morning and afternoon. Northern Illinois has a slight risk for strong to severe storms. Our main threats include damaging winds and hail.  Humidity will start building Monday afternoon and peak Tuesday as a heatwave, currently […]
ENVIRONMENT
WGN News

Dangerous heat expected: Chicago opens cooling centers

The Chicago area is expected to see dangerous levels of heat and humidity this week. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Heat Advisory from noon Tuesday through Wednesday at 8 p.m. Peak afternoon heat index values are expected to be between 105 to 109 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Severe storms tear off roof of apartment building in Bellwood

BELLWOOD, Ill. — Severe storms left behind considerable damage Monday from the Northwest suburbs to Northwest Indiana. High winds peeled off the roof off an apartment complex on 24th and Washington Street in Bellwood. Residents said shortly after they received tornado warnings on their phones, they took cover. One person was injured and transported to […]
BELLWOOD, IL
WGN News

Jan. 6 panelists: Enough evidence uncovered to indict Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The committee announced that Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, is among the witnesses scheduled to testify […]
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WGN News

Former CPD officer charged with aggravated battery, official misconduct in North Avenue Beach incident

CHICAGO — The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office has brought criminal charges against a former Chicago police officer who was involved in a racially charged incident at North Avenue Beach last year. Court records show that a grand jury charged Bruce Dyker with one count of aggravated battery and two counts of official misconduct — all felonies […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago mental health services expansion

CHICAGO — Mayor Lightfoot joined community health providers to announce an expansion of mental health services into all of Chicago’s 77 community areas this year, according to a release from her office. The announcement took place from Access Community Health Network. This is a developing story, check back for more details.
CHICAGO, IL
Medical News Today

What to know about staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome

Staphylococcal scalded skin syndrome (SSSS) results from a bacterial infection. It leads to discolored, blistered patches of skin that slough off. The affected areas may look burned. Another name for SSSS is Ritter’s disease. The first symptoms may be a fever and flushing of the skin. A person may then...
SKIN CARE
WGN News

WGN News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy