Working with the Legislature, not against it, yields successes for Kansas
Each year as Attorney General, I have proposed legislation to...www.thekansan.com
Each year as Attorney General, I have proposed legislation to...www.thekansan.com
With the surplus in the state budget, we are finally seeing signs that we are moving away from the disastrous Brownback era. Funding can be used to restore our programs like KAPERS for or teachers, state workers and KDOT which will help improve our infrastructures, like roads and bridges. This will help our state keep up with the demands of the future.
Comments / 3