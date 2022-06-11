ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Working with the Legislature, not against it, yields successes for Kansas

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach year as Attorney General, I have proposed legislation to...

Paul welsch
4d ago

With the surplus in the state budget, we are finally seeing signs that we are moving away from the disastrous Brownback era. Funding can be used to restore our programs like KAPERS for or teachers, state workers and KDOT which will help improve our infrastructures, like roads and bridges. This will help our state keep up with the demands of the future.

Explainer: How a U.S. gun safety deal could impact Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Lawmakers in the U.S. Senate reached a bipartisan agreement on gun safety legislation over the weekend. The current framework for the plan includes billions of dollars being set aside for school safety improvements and mental health services. It also aims to provide stronger background checks for people under 21, and offers […]
With open government on the line, we’re calling Kansas legislators to account

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Max Kautsch is an attorney whose practice focuses on First Amendment rights and open government law. Following one of the more contentious and veto-heavy legislative sessions […] The post With open government on the line, we’re calling Kansas legislators to account appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Reducing food sales tax benefits Latino communities, Kansas governor says

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday said the new law gradually eliminating the state sales tax on food will benefit Latino Kansans who are disproportionately affected by food insecurity. In part because of the pandemic, a growing number of people across Kansas rely on food pantries. According to Feeding America, food insecurity rates rose […] The post Reducing food sales tax benefits Latino communities, Kansas governor says appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas ranchers struggling to keep up with added operating costs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The cost of feeding livestock is getting more expensive for Kansas ranchers with some of the added costs getting passed on to consumers at the grocery store. With the current situation, livestock prices are something many Kansas ranchers are struggling to afford. “We’re definitely not capturing...
Kansas to face prolonged food shortages

Food shortages increase when food prices sprout out of control, and the supply chain encounters prolonged delays. A food shortage means there is a lack of reliable and nutritious meals or the supplies to make those meals. Food shortages lead to much more than hunger. Lack of quality food increases the risk of chronic health issues. Detrimental effects of food shortages include diseases, hospitalization, and increased healthcare costs.
University of Kansas athletics administrator seeking Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate

TOPEKA — Paul Buskirk felt a calling 16 years ago to expand his contributions to public service by campaigning for election as Kansas’ governor. He put the idea to a test by chatting with a handful of close friends. Reaction was mixed. Some were incredulous. Others thought it marvelous. The next step was to seek an endorsement from his wife. He called her with a pitch that outlined how a political novice from Lawrence should take on incumbent Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, a Democrat who had been around electoral politics since her youth in Ohio.
To reduce rising energy costs in Kansas, Evergy must step up efficiency programs

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Joel Campbell is a second-year engineering student at the University of Kansas and has been a member of the Sunrise Movement for more than a year. Energy […] The post To reduce rising energy costs in Kansas, Evergy must step up efficiency programs appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas Geological Survey Receives Grant

The Kansas Geological Survey at the University of Kansas has been awarded $1.5 million dollars for a two-year project to study the feasibility of recovering minerals critical to advanced and defense manufacturing as well as the clean energy industry from coal deposits, associated rock layers, and legacy mining wastes found in Kansas and neighboring states.
Curb the need for speed: KDOT tells Kansas drivers to slow down

TOPEKA – Slow down. That’s the message the Kansas Department of Transportation is telling drivers this summer. Sobering statistics tell the story of the dangers of speeding. In 2020, Kansas recorded almost 5,000 vehicle crashes due to drivers going too fast for the conditions. Nearly 80 people lost their lives in those crashes.
AG urges Corps of Engineers to not redundantly review pipeline projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Attorney General Derek Schmidt has urged the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to not redundantly review pipeline projects and hamper efforts to fight record-setting gas prices. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says on Tuesday, June 14, that he opposed the latest effort by President Joe Biden’s...
Day 1: Kansas wheat harvest report

The combines have just started to roll in south-central Kansas, and variability is the name of the game for the 2022 wheat crop thus far. Loads started trickling in on Thursday and Friday in Danville, but harvest kicked into steady gear in Harper County over the weekend, according to MKC vice president Jason Brown.
Federal watchdog says Kansas has one of the highest rates for missing foster children

TOPEKA — More than 7% of Kansas foster children went missing during an 30-month period, according to a new federal watchdog’s report that places the state’s rate of runaways among the highest in the nation. The state was able to locate children after they had been missing for 27 days on average, which was quicker […] The post Federal watchdog says Kansas has one of the highest rates for missing foster children appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
$36+ million headed to Kansas ethanol producers to lower costs, ease pandemic burden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $36 million has been given to Kansas ethanol producers to lower surging costs and ease the burden of losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Acting State Director for Rural Development Kansas Dan Fischer announced that the Department has provided $36.25 million to help lower the costs and support biofuel producers who face unexpected market losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
High-speed pursuit starts in southeast Nebraska, ends in Kansas

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a high-speed pursuit Monday. Deputies engaged a vehicle in pursuit with speeds exceeding 100 mph and ending in Brown County, Kan. A sheriff’s office press release says Brown County deputies were able to spike the driver’s front tire. Once...
