Working with the Legislature, not against it, yields successes for Kansas

TOPEKA — Paul Buskirk felt a calling 16 years ago to expand his contributions to public service by campaigning for election as Kansas’ governor. He put the idea to a test by chatting with a handful of close friends. Reaction was mixed. Some were incredulous. Others thought it marvelous. The next step was to seek an endorsement from his wife. He called her with a pitch that outlined how a political novice from Lawrence should take on incumbent Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, a Democrat who had been around electoral politics since her youth in Ohio.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO