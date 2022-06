After months and months of endless chatter, Sony has finally confirmed - albeit accidentally - that a remake of The Last of Us will soon be released. Us The Last of Us fans have been wondering for quite some time now what Naughty Dog have been cooking up over in the kennel. It’s been heavily rumoured that a The Last of Us-inspired multiplayer game was in the works, and surely a third mainline game is coming at some point too. We now know though that the next project from the studio will indeed be a new-gen remake of the 2013 classic… and it’s got a brand new name.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO