Lincoln Aviator Diesel Likely Scrapped Due To Grand Touring Model

fordauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in March of 2019, Ford Authority spies came across a Lincoln Aviator diesel prototype, confirming that such a model was in development. However, years have gone by and that model still hasn’t launched, nor has any other information about it emerged, meaning that the oil burning version of the luxury...

fordauthority.com

fordauthority.com

Ford F-150 Remote Start Issue Outlined By Veteran Technician: Video

In the past, YouTuber and Blue Oval technician Ford Tech Makuloco has put out some very informative videos related to the Ford 5.4L V8 Triton three-valve powerplant, including going over that engine’s roller follower maintenance requirements more than once, as well as how to diagnose ticking noises, why only Motorcraft spark plugs should be used, and a discussion regarding why those engines are cracking valve covers and jumping timing. Now, our resident tech is back with another useful video discussing a Ford F-150 remote start issue that plagues certain pickups.
fordauthority.com

Ford Kuga PHEV No Longer Eligible For Subsidies In UK

Ford is hard at work expanding its charging network in Europe as it continues to also expand its all-electric offerings in that region, with seven new EVs planned to launch by 2024. The automaker also recently signed a pledge to sell only zero emissions vehicles in Europe by 2035, though it plans on converting its entire passenger vehicle lineup to electric power by 2030 or sooner. In the meantime, the Ford Kuga PHEV has been a smash hit among new vehicle shoppers in that region, finishing 2021 as Europe’s best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle and continuing that reign in April. However, the UK is now ending its subsidies for plug-in hybrid vehicles, which means that Ford Kuga PHEV buyers will no longer receive financial rewards from the government to do so.
fordauthority.com

Ford Performance Rolls Out New Seats For Puma, Focus, And Fiesta ST

Back in 2019, Ford rolled out new seats for the Focus with 18-way adjustability, designed to maximize comfort and support. Those seats wound up earning approval from a German spinal health organization called Aktion Gesunder Rücken e.V. (AGR), or “Campaign for Healthier Backs.” Now, in the same vein, Ford Performance has developed and launched new seats for the Puma, Focus, and Fiesta ST that aim to make driving those sporty rides a bit more comfortable.
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Will Boast A Beefed-Up 10-Speed Automatic

Earlier this month, Ford Authority reported that despite some beliefs that the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R would utilize the same seven-speed dual clutch transmission present in the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, it was unlikely that FoMoCo would pair that same gearbox with its supercharged Ford 5.2L V8 Predator engine in the muscular pickup. Instead, we believed that the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R will utilize Ford’s 10-speed automatic gearbox, a proven truck transmission that could be better suited for things like towing and hauling. Turns out, that’s precisely the case, as sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the Raptor R will indeed come equipped with FoMoCo’s 10-speed automatic.
fordauthority.com

Lincoln Nautilus Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent Financing In June 2022

A Lincoln Nautilus discount during June 2022 offers 3.9 percent APR financing for 2022 models. A separate financing offer is also available for the luxury crossover, but it features a higher 5.9 percent APR. Both offers are available in select markets across the U.S. Lincoln Nautilus Incentives. The Lincoln Nautilus...
fordauthority.com

Ford Officially Calls On Congress To Eliminate EV Tax Credit Cap

With the automaker’s EV sales growing rapidly, Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that mass adoption of all-electric vehicles will begin as soon as next year, but some obstacles remain. One of the biggest is cost, though the current federal EV tax credit of $7,500 (along with various state incentives) helps in that regard, even if lessees of the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning aren’t eligible for it unless they opt for the Ford Options Plan. However, while countries like China and the U.S. explore the idea of rolling out new tax credits – something that Farley has long campaigned for and remains in favor of – Ford’s share of the current EV tax credit looks set to run out in early 2023, which has the automaker officially calling on Congress to eliminate the current cap of 200,000 vehicles sold, according to Reuters.
fordauthority.com

Ford Production To Be Scaled Back At Four U.S. Assembly Plants

Ford production – like all automakers over the past couple of years or so – has suffered tremendously amid the semiconductor chip shortage and numerous other supply chain constraints brought on by more than one global event. FoMoCo has been forced to idle its plants on numerous occasions over that time period, and that will be once again be the case this summer, according to an employee memo recently seen by The Detroit Bureau.
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford E-Transit Van Deliveries Begin In Norway

Production of the all-new, all-electric 2022 Ford E-Transit began last November at the Kansas City Assembly plant, with the very first deliveries following a couple of months later. Since then, the E-Transit has launched in a number of countries other than the U.S., quickly gaining favor among commercial customers around the globe. Now, 2022 Ford E-Transit van deliveries have begun in Norway as well, a development that was announced by Per Gunnar Berg, chairman and managing director of Ford Norway, via Twitter.
fordauthority.com

Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Third Most Satisfying Vehicle In Western U.S.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has racked up its fair share of accolades in recent months, including earning Consumer Reports‘ 2022 Top EV Pick award, AAA’s Best Overall Car, a second-place finish in J.D. Power’s 2022 U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Ownership Study, and not one, but two rankings on CR’s Most Satisfying Electric SUVs to Own list, while most Mach-E buyers are coming from other brands and say that the would buy the EV crossover again, if given the chance. Now, Consumer Reports has released its 10 Most Satisfying Cars by Region list, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E joins the Ford F-150 as two of 11 vehicles that appeared in the top ten of at least two of four geographical regions in the U.S.
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Farley Says ICE Business Will Focus On ‘Passion Brands’

As Ford Motor Company continues its EV pivot – a move that involves splitting itself into two distinct entities – the automaker is also focusing on electrifying commercial vehicles and models that it considers “Icons,” and not just making EV versions of ICE vehicles like the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. In fact, Ford CEO Jim Farley recently stated that traditional customers may not like the electrified models the automaker is working on, and while speaking at the recent 2022 Alliance Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference, Farley also noted that Ford plans to focus its ICE business around what he calls “passion brands” moving forward as well.
fordauthority.com

2021-2022 Ford Bronco Recalled Over Child Safety Lock Malfunction

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2021-2022 Ford Bronco models over malfunctioning child safety locks. The defect: in affected vehicles, the passenger-side rear door may be opened from inside of the vehicle when the child safety lock is in the “on” position. The hazards: a malfunctioning child safety...
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Distracted Driving Detection System

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a distracted driving detection system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on December 3rd, 2020, published on June 9th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0180722. The Ford Authority Take. U.S. traffic deaths have increased sharply in recent years, most recently...
fordauthority.com

Steeda F-150 Thunder Edition Debuts As High Performance Street Truck

While the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is plenty quick, many enthusiasts miss the old Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, a high-performance street truck that lasted two generations before giving way to the more off-road focused F-150 Raptor. While Ford is considering another high-performance F-150-based street truck, as Ford Authority reported last year, those that want a proper F-150 SVT Lightning alternative today can get one from a variety of aftermarket companies, including Roush and Shelby, while the latter also offers a hi-po version of the Raptor. Now, we can add the new Steeda F-150 Thunder Edition to that list as well.
fordauthority.com

Some Ford Workers In India Call Off Strike Ahead Of Deadline

Back in September of last year, Ford announced that it was ending its manufacturing operations in India. Since then, pending layoffs at the Sanand Assembly plant and Chennai Assembly plant have caused quite a bit of controversy as the automaker has been seeking to sell both after it contemplated converting at least one for the production of exported EVs, yet ultimately decided not to. As Ford Authority reported last month, the Sanand Assembly plant will now be sold to Tata Motors, which has long been rumored to be the leading candidate for that property. However, Ford workers at the Chennai plant went on strike early this month as they demand a better final compensation package from the automaker.
fordauthority.com

Minerals Security Partnership Announced Amid Ongoing EV Pivot

One of the biggest obstacles to EV adoption in the coming years stems from the rising costs of raw materials, particularly those used to make batteries. The U.S. government and automakers are working to boost domestic battery production, while in Europe, Ford has joined a pair of supply chain initiatives to address this problem. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently admitted that vertical integration may be necessary to secure these raw materials while the automaker gets into the battery recycling business, while materials like lithium could be mined from places like California and Australia in the future. Now, the U.S. Department of State has announced that it has entered a Minerals Security Partnership with key partner countries as these efforts continue.
fordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Thinks Customer Experiences Are The Future

Ford CEO Jim Farley revealed quite a few interesting tidbits of information regarding the automaker’s future and strategy while speaking at the recent 2022 Alliance Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference. That includes the fact that he believes the company’s future ADAS subscription revenue will be “massive,” that he wants to move toward a 100 percent online sales model with fixed pricing, focus on “passion brands” on the ICE side of the business, and won’t be investing in traditional methods of advertising such as Super Bowl commercials. Additionally, Farley believes that the forthcoming EV pivot will drive prices down and force consolidation in the industry. At the same conference, Jim Farley also revealed that he thinks that customer experiences are the future of the automotive industry in yet another revealing statement, too.
fordauthority.com

Watch A 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charge Five Other EVs: Video

The critically-acclaimed 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is capable of doing a lot of things, perhaps most notably, charging other EVs and even powering homes for days at a time. The Lightning’s vehicle-to-vehicle charging capability is obviously meant to help provide juice to other all-electric vehicles, but as we’ve also seen, the EV pickup can even charge itself, sort of. Now, the folks behind the YouTube channel Out of Spec Motoring have conducted a bit of an experiment to see how well this particular feature works, and the results are undoubtedly impressive.
fordauthority.com

Ford Ranger Incentive Offers Up To 2.9 Percent APR In June 2022

A Ford Ranger incentive offers 2.9 percent APR financing during June 2022. Notably, the aforementioned offer is only available in select markets. In addition, Ford is now only incentivizing its 2022 models, likely to move as much of the current truck as possible in preparation for the next-gen, 2023 Ford Ranger which is scheduled to launch next year in the U.S.
fordauthority.com

1962 Mercury Monterey Convertible Headed To Mecum Orlando

Our feature 1962 Mercury Monterey convertible has been the subject of a recently completed restoration. The Monterey’s original sheet metal was repainted in a glossy Ocean Blue, its original factory color. The paint looks to have been done with significant care to preparation and application. Chrome bumpers have been either re-plated or replaced, as has the balance of the chrome trim. Stainless trim is equally brilliant, having been polished to a high standard. Custom five spoke wheels with argent gray centers and polished lips have replaced the painted steel originals, and are shod in low-profile radial rubber. The white vinyl power convertible top is new with the restoration.
fordauthority.com

Over 2.9 Million Ford Vehicles Recalled Over Gear-Shifting Safety Defect

Ford Motor Company is recalling select Ford Escape, C-Max, Fusion, Transit Connect, and Ford Edge vehicles over a gear-shifting safety defect, according to Automotive News. The defect: in affected vehicles, a damaged or missing bushing can prevent the transmission from shifting into the intended gear. The hazards: if the transmission...
