Lincoln Aviator Diesel Likely Scrapped Due To Grand Touring Model

With the automaker’s EV sales growing rapidly, Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that mass adoption of all-electric vehicles will begin as soon as next year, but some obstacles remain. One of the biggest is cost, though the current federal EV tax credit of $7,500 (along with various state incentives) helps in that regard, even if lessees of the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning aren’t eligible for it unless they opt for the Ford Options Plan. However, while countries like China and the U.S. explore the idea of rolling out new tax credits – something that Farley has long campaigned for and remains in favor of – Ford’s share of the current EV tax credit looks set to run out in early 2023, which has the automaker officially calling on Congress to eliminate the current cap of 200,000 vehicles sold, according to Reuters.

