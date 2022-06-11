ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Weather: Scattered rain possible during fun-filled weekend

By Mary Ours
 4 days ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/11) 03:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We have a few rain showers around this morning mainly south, but no severe weather is expected, and it won't be a washout.

With all the fun-filled festivities going on this weekend just keep the umbrella close by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3in0_0g7hVBOY00
Weather conditions for Kenny Chesney Pittsburgh. KDKA Weather Center

The more widespread rain will be early Saturday morning then we see scattered showers for the rest of the day. That means, you will have dry time to enjoy but don't be surprised if you get a quick rain shower.

Sunday, we warm up back in the upper 70s with afternoon scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. They will be hit or miss so once again you will still have dry time, just stay weather aware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ojZSR_0g7hVBOY00
Humidity meter over the next 5 days KDKA Weather Center

You'll also notice an increase in humidity beginning Sunday.

Monday a big warm-up begins where much of the week we will have temperatures in the 80s and even 90s by Wednesday. The 80s stick around through Friday with periods of rain and thunderstorms possible during the week.

We are in a typically summer-like pattern where we will have mostly sunny skies, but a pop-up shower and thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

Yes, it feels like summer but remember - June 21st is the Summer Solstice marking the first official day of Summer at 5:13 a.m.!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2joD2q_0g7hVBOY00
7 Day Forecast - June 11, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

