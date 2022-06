Zsa Zsa and Robert Stackles are quick to point out their differences: “He’s steak and potatoes,” says Zsa Zsa, “and I’m gourmet seafood.” Adds Robert, “She’s the nightclubber and artist. I’m the hunter and fisherman.” Actually, he laughs, “we’re Green Acres.” The couple, married 19 years, clearly bring out the best in each other, evident in the life they’ve built in their charming, three-story, waterfront home in Forked River. It’s the ultimate compromise, displaying not only their own personalities, but their combined talents.

BAY HEAD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO