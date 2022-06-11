ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shah Subhani: Murder charges over Hounslow man found in woodland

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people have been charged with the murder of a father-of-one whose remains were found in woodland in 2019. Mohammed...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Three charged with murdering father found dead in woodland

Three people have been charged with the murder of a father-of-one whose remains were found in woodland in 2019.Mohammed Shah Subhani, known as Shah, was reported missing on May 7, 2019 when he failed to return to his home in Hounslow, west London.The 27-year-old’s remains were found in woodland in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, on December 19, 2019.Amraj Poonia, 26, of Farmfield Drive, Horley; Raneel Poonia, 25, of Whitehouse Way, Slough; and Gurditta Singh, 25, of Moreland Avenue, Slough, were charged on Friday with murder and perverting the course of justice, Scotland Yard said.They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.Speaking when Mr Subhani’s remains were found, his sister Quirat said: “It broke our hearts and shattered our world when we were told Shah’s body was discovered in an abandoned woodland 15 miles from home. This will haunt us for a lifetime.”Police had previously offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction in the case. Read More Two British fighters sentenced to death by Russian separatists - live
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Two Arrests Made in Connection To Slim 400 Murder

Slim 400, a close associate of YG, was gunned down while sitting in a driveway in Los Angeles, California, in December 2021. Police had yet to make any arrests in the case until now. On Friday (June 10), TMZ reported a pair of suspects had been arrested in the shooting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Woodland#Bbc London#Violent Crime#Horley
Complex

Woman Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide After Protection Order Was Lifted, GoFundMe Launched for Three Daughters

An Alabama realtor who was granted a protective order against her husband has been killed by him in a murder-suicide just three weeks after the order was lifted. As WAAY-TV and WAFF-TV reported, the bodies of 40-year-old Martella Tyler and her 43-year-old husband Justin Tyler were found in their Huntsville, Alabama home last week. The couple, who had been married since 2013, were found by firefighters who extinguished the fire set at their residence. Police have since determined Tyler killed his wife, and then took his own life. The specific cause of death for both has yet to be publicly released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
BBC

Woman's fatal tractor jump was out of character, says sheriff

A young woman was killed after an "out-of-character" attempt to jump on to a moving tractor on farmland in Aberdeenshire, a sheriff has said. Caroline Rennie, 21, fell and was killed by machinery in a field near Turriff in April last year. After a fatal accident inquiry, Sheriff Robert Frazer...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Boy, 14, questioned after woman dies following e-scooter crash

A woman has died after being hit by an e-scooter being ridden by a 14-year-old boy in Nottinghamshire. Police said Linda Davis, who was known as "Lou", was on the pavement in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, at about 15:50 BST on 2 June when she was hit by the privately-owned vehicle.
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment a man in a Toyota Corolla pulls out a GUN as a road rage incident at a busy intersection in Sydney's west takes a horror turn - but his 'brazen' stunt does NOT go to plan

A man allegedly pulled out a gun during what police have described as a suspected road rage incident in western Sydney. Three men and one woman were seen fighting near the intersection of Mill Road and Charles Street, in Liverpool on the afternoon of April 17. A man and woman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Daniel Picazo: Mexican politician lynched after WhatsApp rumours

A Mexican political advisor has been killed by a lynch mob after child kidnapping accusations were spread on messaging groups, authorities say. Daniel Picazo, 31, was attacked and beaten by a crowd of around 200 people in the central state of Puebla. He had been visiting the town of Papatlazolco...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Poole attempted child abduction: Mother fights off two men

A mother was able to fight off two men who attempted to abduct her four-month-old baby, police say. Two men approached the mother from their white van, while she was walking her baby in a pushchair in Evering Avenue, Poole, on Friday at 15:00 BST. They then grabbed the pushchair...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Boy, 15, arrested after three die in wrong-way M606 crash

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing a fatal motorway crash which killed three people. A suspected stolen van had failed to stop for police before it drove the wrong way along the M606, near Bradford, and collided with a taxi. The taxi driver, 28, his passenger,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ely car roof caved in by heavy brick load

Police were left almost speechless when they stopped a car carrying such a heavy load of bricks, the vehicle's roof had partially caved in. The Toyota was stopped in New Barns Road, in Ely, Cambridgeshire, at the weekend. The driver was reported for having no insurance, dangerous driving and carrying...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Five men arrested on suspicion of murdering Simon Dobbin

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who died five years after he was attacked following a match. Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was assaulted after the match at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hull man died after ambulance 'left him at home'

A 51-year-old man died after an ambulance crew left him at home while suffering from a hernia which cut off blood supply to his bowel. The man, from Hull, had to wait two hours for the ambulance after his wife called them for help in April 2019, lawyers for his family said.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy