Fitch maintains United Kingdom's sovereign rating at 'AA-'

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
June 10 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Fitch maintained United Kingdom's sovereign debt rating at 'AA-' on Friday, citing a high-income, diversified and flexible economy.

The agency affirmed its outlook at 'stable'. It expects the UK economy to decelerate to 3.8% this year

Fitch said UK's tight labour market will drive strong wage growth and fiscal support measures from the government will partly cushion household incomes in the country.

Reporting by Vansh Agarwal; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

