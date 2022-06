The June 14 edition of WWE NXT 2.0 was all about opportunity. Young talent wanted to prove themselves against the established champions. Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne have dominated NXT throughout 2022, but Roxanne Perez has an advantage over the group that no one has had before. She has a guaranteed title shot, and she has friends in Cora Jade and Indi Hartwell who are ready to help her dethrone Toxic Attraction.

