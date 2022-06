Brantley has at least one hit in every game in June, going 13-for-31. The left fielder is once again helping out fantasy managers in the percentage departments, hitting .291 with a .378 on-base percentage. He has more walks (27) than strikeouts (24) this year. But he's been very unlucky thus far with counting stats. Somehow, the veteran outfielder has only scored 21 runs and driven in 20 in a loaded lineup. The bottom of the Astros order is partly at fault, but it should only be a matter of time before those pick up as well. If you can get him on the cheap via trade because of that, now would be the time.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO