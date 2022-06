Gas prices keep going up, rent and mortgage costs keep going up, and grocery prices keep going up. It feels like everything costs so much more right now. We can easily do a Google search to compare gas prices from 2019 to today, but what about groceries? So I did a little digging to figure out groceries prices in Rochester, Minnesota from 2019 and 2022.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO