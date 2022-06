BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Tuesday was off to a rainy start with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but the Baltimore area can expect a mostly clear afternoon and evening. Parts of Maryland were under a slight risk for severe weather, while places north of Baltimore City are under a marginal risk level. A flood warning was issued for Baltimore City and Baltimore County until 12:45 p.m. Between now and 1 p.m., we could see some isolated and potentially severe thunderstorms sweep across the area. Over an inch of rain has fallen in the area, creating the potential for flooding As a reminder, if you encounter...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO